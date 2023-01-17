Bruce Walker gets ace during round at Bar Run Golf & RV Resort TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Jan 17, 2023 Jan 17, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Bruce Walker poses after getting a hole-in-one at Roseburg's Bar Run Golf & RV Resort Monday. Photo courtesy of Tim Sustaire Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bruce Walker of Roseburg scored a hole-in-one during a round at Bar Run Golf & RV Resort on Monday.Walker aced the par-3, 88-yard No. 16 hole. He used a 54-degree wedge on the shot, which was witnessed by Jim Early, Tim Sustaire and Connor Yegge.It was the second hole-in-one for Walker in his golf career. Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bruce Walker Hole In One Golf Sport Bar Run Golf Rv Resort Tim Sustaire Jim Early Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Local church seeking a assistant pastor INSERTER Lotus Media Group is Hiring for a Multimedia Sales & Marketing Consultant Forest Engineer & Road Administrator Most Popular 2023 in full swing in Downtown Roseburg Lifetime of curiosity leads to massive discovery by Roseburg High School graduate Myrtle Creek Police investigate former school employee Douglas County man goes to federal prison on weapons, drug charges Tribes voices heard on fate of North Umpqua hatchery steelhead program Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News TWIST BIOSCIENCE CORPORATION (NASDAQ: TWST) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard ... Arcimoto, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering Indiana High School Basketball Poll Umpqua Wrestling Club competes in Oregon Classic kids tourney South Umpqua Bowhunters set 3A Fun Shoots
