A burst fire sprinkler line at the Roseburg Country Club is initially to blame for flooding inside the clubhouse along with a disruption of sprinkler and electricity services on Saturday night.
While the exact cause for the flooding remains unclear, firefighters believe high temperatures may have caused a fire sprinkler to burst, according to Bill Truesdail, president of the board of directors for the Roseburg Country Club.
Gallons of water poured down from the ceiling, Truesdail said. An office, men's restroom, and a room with servers and wires were affected by the flooding.
As of Saturday night, electricity and sprinkler systems remain down. The course is currently viewed as a fire hazard with high temperatures and dry conditions. Volunteers planned to stay overnight to keep an eye on the course.
Truesdail said he hoped to have water for the sprinklers and electricity back on by Sunday. Either way, the golf course will be open during its regular hours on Sunday.
