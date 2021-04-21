SUTHERLIN — Cameron Newell of Roseburg scored a hole-in-one during a round at Oak Hills Golf Club on April 15.
Newell aced the par-3, 128-yard No. 15 hole. He used a 50-degree wedge on the shot, which was witnessed by Beau Kerns and Mike Morin of Roseburg.
It was the first hole-in-one for Newell, a Roseburg High School graduate who played baseball at UC Santa Barbara and played minor league baseball.
