Chad Cammilleri, Mike Perine get hole-in-ones at Bar Run
The News-Review
Tom Eggers
Sports Editor
Jun 27, 2023

Chad Cammilleri and Mike Perine both scored hole-in-ones during recent rounds at Bar Run Golf & RV Resort.

Cammilleri aced the par-3, 156-yard No. 15 hole on June 22. He used a 6-iron on the shot, which was witnessed by Joe Kicinski.

Perine scored his ace on No. 15 on June 24. His shot was witnessed by Terry Davis.

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
