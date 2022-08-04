Deon Meyer scores hole-in-one during round at Oak Hills The News-Review Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Aug 4, 2022 16 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SUTHERLIN — Deon Meyer of Sutherlin hit a hole-in-one during a round at Oak Hills Golf Club on Thursday.Meyer aced the par-3, 125-yard No. 17 hole, using an 8-iron. The shot was witnessed by Gilbert Ontiveros of Roseburg, Rick Cozad of Sutherlin and Steve Rafferty of Sutherlin.It was Meyer's third hole-in-one in 35 years of golfing. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hole In One Deon Meyer Sutherlin Golf Sport Golfing Gilbert Ontiveros Rick Cozad Golf Club Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Suspect’s family lives in fear New business boom in Myrtle Creek Roseburg man cleans Stewart Park every morning 5 cars collide on Garden Valley Boulevard Windigo Fire up to nearly 1,000 acres, Potter Fire approaching 100 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Special Sections DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Public Meetings Roseburg man dies in crash on Rock Creek Road in Idleyld Park Takedown in Aisle 2: Roseburg man arrest after alleged attempt to steal wine Douglas County residents want to know about defensible spaces Stocks swing lower after hot jobs data offers good, bad news
