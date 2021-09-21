Nearly 100 golfers took part in the inaugural RCC Chapman tournament over the weekend at Roseburg Country Club.
Kyle Hudson and Jeff Richardson teamed up to win the gross championship with a score of 131. The net title went to Jared Brown and Jeff Brown, who shot 126.
Final Results
Gross
1. Kyle Hudson-Jeff Richardson, 132; 2. Steve Harris-John Murphy, 133; 3. Neal Brown-Justin Smithhisler, 135; 4. Ben Grieb-Alex Palm, 138; 5. Joe Howard-Tom Kolberg, 141; 6. Mike Giustina-Justin Johnson, 144; 7. Bryson Buck-RJ Parker, 149; 8. Bart Bruns-John Burpee, 151.
Net
1. Jared Brown-Jeff Brown, 126; 2. Steve Feldkamp-Matt Feldkamp, 129; 3. Evin Nordhagen-Scott Wagnon, 131; 4. Ryan Beckley-Josh Peterson, 132; 5. Ragen Garrison-RJ Garrison, 133; 6. (tie) Travis Bachman-Brad Morris and Brandon Jackson-Brett Jackson, 135; 8. Russ Daniels-Joel Mendenhall, 137.
