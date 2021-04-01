SUTHERLIN — Jim Simpson of Roseburg scored a hole-in-one during a round at Oak Hills Golf Club on Wednesday.
Simpson aced the par-3, 112-yard No. 7 hole. He used a 7-iron on the shot, which was witnessed by Dennis Kenney of Oakland, Tom Boggs of Sutherlin, Warren Hanson of Sutherlin and Paul Pritchard of Roseburg.
It was Simpson's fifth hole-in-one in 50-plus years of golf.
