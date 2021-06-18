The Roseburg Parks and Recreation Department is offering a "Just for Fun" golf program for women on Monday nights this summer.
The program, which starts on Monday, gives women an opportunity to play golf and make new friends in a casual atmosphere at Stewart Park Golf Course, 1005 NW Stewart Parkway.
Participants can play each night or whichever night fits their schedule.
Evening golf will be held Monday, July 5 and 19, and Aug. 2 and 16. The fee is $15 a night, which includes a $10 green fee. Cart rentals are available for an extra $5.
Information: 541-492-6899 or 541-672-4592.
