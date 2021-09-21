MYRTLE CREEK — The Myrtle Creek Elks Scholarship Golf Tournament, a four-person scramble, will be held on Oct. 16 at Myrtle Creek Golf Club.
A 9 a.m. shotgun start is planned.
Cost is $300 per team or $75 individually, and includes use of a cart and range balls. Make checks payable to Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge, P.O. Box 703, Myrtle Creek, OR, 97457.
Information: Mike Rhodes, 541-680-1979, or Walter Kauhn, 805-712-0436 or online at wkauhn@gmail.com.
