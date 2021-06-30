SUTHERLIN — The 12th annual Oaker Scramble poker golf tournament, a fundraiser for the Oakland High football program, is scheduled Aug. 15 at Oak Hills Golf Club.

The tournament, a four-person scramble, is set for a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Cost is $400 per team or $100 an individual, and includes use of a cart, lunch, and range and raffle tickets. Door prizes are awarded and a silent auction will be held.

Mail entry with fee, payable to Oakland Football, 8452 Old Highway 99 North, Roseburg, OR, 97470.

Information: Ben Lane, 541-900-2752; or Preston O’Hara, 541-580-0908.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review.

