SUTHERLIN — Paul Pritchard of Roseburg scored a hole-in-one during a round on Wednesday at Oak Hills Golf Club.
Pritchard, an assistant in the pro shop at Oak Hills, aced the par-3, 148-yard No. 12 hole. He used a 6-iron on the shot, which was witnessed by Scott Simpson of Winchester, Dennis Kenney of Oakland and Allan Painter of Roseburg.
It marked Pritchard's fourth hole-in-one in 40-plus years of golfing.
