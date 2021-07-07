The new Bar Run Golf Course in West Roseburg isn’t complete, but it’s certainly rounding into shape.
The course, located at Umpqua & Sand Gravel, 640 Shady Drive, is scheduled to open to golfers beginning Friday as part of a preview play program. It will be open five days a week, and closed on Wednesdays and Thursdays through Sept. 28.
The course was built on a sand-and-gravel mine alongside the South Umpqua River. An RV resort is under construction at the site and there are plans for a restaurant.
Dan Hixson of Portland, the course designer, said last week during a tour of the course nine holes are ready to go and hopes they’ll have the remaining nine completed by the fall.
“We’re about 60 percent done,” Hixson said. “We have 10 holes finished, even though one of them is still growing in. I’m really happy with how it’s coming together.
“It’s going to be a really fun, sporting golf course. Lots of fun, exciting short holes and enough long holes to keep the top-notch players involved in the game, too.”
When it’s fully completed, Hixson says the course will be a par 70 for 18 holes.
“The piece of ground is awesome,” he said of the location. “It’s flood plain, it’s close to I-5. It’s huge having the RV park which we know will bring a certain amount of golfers to it.
“Roseburg is sort of an untapped area in my book. I grew up an hour north of here (in Cottage Grove) and have lived my whole life in the state. This is the first time I’ve spent a great deal of time in Roseburg and I just love it. I think this is going to bring I-5 traffic to us.”
Hixson, who played at Oregon State University for two years and played professionally (he qualified for the Australian Tour in 1984), was the head pro at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland. Bandon Crossings and Wine Valley (in Walla Walla, Washington) are among his golf course designs.
“It’s a childhood dream,” Hixson said. “I knew I wanted to design and build golf courses when I was seven years old and somehow I pulled if off.
“Not to sound like a cliché, but I kind of live the dream every day. The hours are long and my wife might get mad at me for being gone a lot. But that’s the biggest perk — we’re building golf and hopefully it’ll be here for 100 years.”
As the course gets closer to completion, the excitement continues to build for Hixson and all of those involved with the project.
“We’ll be constructing into September this year,” Hixson said. “For me, it’s really exciting when we start mowing it because then it kind of becomes a golf course. But really when people start playing it. You start getting the feedback from their round of golf.
“There are a lot of steps along the way that are exciting. When people pay money and start playing golf, it’s a pretty cool deal. I’ve snuck out in the evenings and have played three or four holes at a time here, and it’s fun.
“We’re on schedule for this season. We need to get seeded before the fall rains, need to get some growth and mowing in before then and we’re in shape for that. If the last seed hits the ground by Labor Day or near that, we’re in great shape.”
Information: Online, barrungolf.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.