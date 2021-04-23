SUTHERLIN — The Sutherlin High School golf team played host to an invitational on Thursday at Oak Hills Golf Club.
Bulldogs coach Geno Hardin mixed up the teams for a three-person scramble.
There was a tie for first place. The trios of Riley Hammericksen (St. Mary's), Nathan Lesher (Hidden Valley) and Makayla Johnson (Hidden Valley), and Carter Knutson (North Bend), Paul Welch (North Bend) and Tyler Cortez (Sutherlin) each shot 70.
Finishing in third at 71 was Carter Boror (Coquille), Eryn Lawrence (Cascade Christian) and Dylan Walling (North Bend).
Among the players taking part in the invite was St. Mary's senior Baylee Hammericksen, the 2019 state girls champion in Class 4A/3A/2A/1A and a University of Oregon signee.
Final Results
1. (tie) Riley Hammerickson, SM-Lucy Maxwell, SM-Johnny Artoff, RR, and Carter Knutson, NB-Paul Welch, NB-Tyler Cortez, Sut, 70; 3. Carter Boror, Coq-Eryn Lawrence, CC-Dylan Walling, NB, 71; 4. Baylee Hammerickesen, SM-Lucy Maxwell, SM-Johnny Artoff, RR, 73; 5. (tie) Chelsea Horn, SM-Kellan Kleker, CC-Ely Palm, Sut, and Brody Harnden, NB-Kamryn Craig, HV-Jill Sorric, CC, 75; 7. (tie) Brigit Holelman, SM-Nick Sanborn, Coq-Madison Hutchins, Ba, and Spencer Barker, NB-Carmen Anderson, CC-Morgan Hoefs, NB, 76; 9. (tie) Trace Edwards, Coq-Jaylyn Rayevich, Coq-Mayson Hoffman, CC, and John Clements, Coq-Jarrett Knoblauch-Scott, CC-Lily Schloegl, RR, 78; 11. (tie) Kahner Hardin, Suth-Kassidy Poetzl, CG-Jesse Smith, RR, and Drew Wilson, Coq-Kaitlyn Hansen, SM-Trystan Mathews, HV, 80; 13. Gavin Snow, RR-Ilaira Crapanzo, Coq-Gavin Ulrich, CC, 83; 14. Brianna Poppa, CC-Davis Simpson, Sut-Emily Ryan, NB, 84; 15. Jacob Rheault, CC-Lilly Thomas, Coq-Maverick Macalino, NB, 85; 16. (tie) Quade Crume, HV-Bethany Struthers, CG-Rosie Keller, Ba, and Kensey Harlow, NB-Gena Hoxley, HV-Cambria Venoy, CC, 86; 18. Asher Brotherton, RR-Moira Strothers, CG-Tony Isom, RR, 90.
