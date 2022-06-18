Teams shoot for titles in Abby's Chapman Invitational The News-Review Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Jun 18, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Greg Byrne of Roseburg watches the flight of his drive during the Abby’s Chapman Invitational golf tournament at the Roseburg Country Club on Saturday. MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review Tyler Norman of Eugene tees off at the start of his round during the Abby’s Chapman Invitational golf tournament at the Roseburg Country Club on Saturday. MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review Toby Luther of Roseburg tees off during the Abby’s Chapman Invitational golf tournament at the Roseburg Country Club on Saturday. MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The 44th annual Abby's/Pepsi/Michelob Ultra Chapman Invitational golf tournament completed its first round on Saturday at Roseburg Country Club.The event has been a Father's Day weekend fixture in Roseburg since the late 1970s, but the pandemic put a pause on the tournament in 2020.The duo of Pat Anderson and Blaise Bedolla took the lead in the A Flight gross division with a score of 63, four shots in front of Jeff Thomas and Michael Graham.William Truesdail and Brian Heinze were in first in the B Flight with a score of 64, three shots ahead of Bill Bart-Ray Naredo and Rod Debban-Curtis Sandfort.The teams of Shane Mitchell-Glenn Mitchell and Jim Stapleton-Jeff Randall were tied for first in the C Flight at 64.Megan Sinclair and Francie Bostwick led the Women's Flight at 71, two shots ahead of Nora Eaton and Teresa Morris.The final round will be held Sunday. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Roseburg City Council approves proclamation recognizing Pride Month in Roseburg Dr. James William Daskalos UPDATE: Roseburg woman killed in Garden Valley Road crash New medical center moves closer to reality in Roseburg Two injured after two-vehicle crash in Roseburg TOP JOBS News Review Carriers NOW HIRING JOURNALIST WANTED Help Wanted Bruce Standley Construction Now hiring for Full Time and Part Time positions Brownson Logging is Hiring GROUNDS, MAINTENANCE & TRANSPORTATION SUPPORT Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Walk-off 3-2 win sends Docs to Father’s Day Tournament title game Teams shoot for titles in Abby's Chapman Invitational Avalanche rout Lightning 7-0 to take 2-0 lead in Cup Final Pepsi splits Saturday games in Rhoden Tournament It's back: South Douglas Rodeo returns with thrills and spills
