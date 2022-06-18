The 44th annual Abby's/Pepsi/Michelob Ultra Chapman Invitational golf tournament completed its first round on Saturday at Roseburg Country Club.

The event has been a Father's Day weekend fixture in Roseburg since the late 1970s, but the pandemic put a pause on the tournament in 2020.

The duo of Pat Anderson and Blaise Bedolla took the lead in the A Flight gross division with a score of 63, four shots in front of Jeff Thomas and Michael Graham.

William Truesdail and Brian Heinze were in first in the B Flight with a score of 64, three shots ahead of Bill Bart-Ray Naredo and Rod Debban-Curtis Sandfort.

The teams of Shane Mitchell-Glenn Mitchell and Jim Stapleton-Jeff Randall were tied for first in the C Flight at 64.

Megan Sinclair and Francie Bostwick led the Women's Flight at 71, two shots ahead of Nora Eaton and Teresa Morris.

The final round will be held Sunday.

