The Clint Newell 3-Man Scramble golf tournament, held May 15-16 at Roseburg Country Club, attracted 258 players and 86 teams.
Winning the Chevy Flight gross championship was the trio of Ken Dustin, Brodie Jordan and Brett Whitaker with a score of 118. Taking first in net was the team of Jason Mann, Mike Rhodes and Richard Simmons at 105.8.
The Buick Flight gross crown went to Jason Bailey, Tim Kinney and Toby Palm at 127. Winning net was the team of Brett Jackson, Brandon Jackson and Brad Morris at 110.8.
The Toyota Flight gross title went to Neal Brown, John Murphy and Mike Neal at 114. Taking first in net was the trio of Matt Gilliam, Tyler Hebard and Mike Swanzy at 110.
Final Results
Chevy Flight
GROSS — 1. Ken Dustin-Brodie Jordan-Brett Whitaker, 118; 2. Bright-Bright-Pullem, 124; 3. Cockrum-Marlow-Wade, 128; 4. (tie) Gansko-Ledbetter-Taylor and Dwight-Renyer-Tilley, 129.
NET — 1. Jason Mann-Mike Rhodes-Richard Simmons, 105.8; 2. Cermak-Mitchell-Mitchell, 113; 3. Chapman-Tillotson-Wilson, 114; 4. Newell-Newell-Simpson, 114.2; 5. Shaw-Shaw-Shaw, 116.4.
Buick Flight
GROSS — 1. Jason Bailey-Tim Kinney-Toby Palm, 127; 2. Cooley-Peterson-Rassmussen, 131; 3. Black-Fullerton-Smith, 133; 4. Shoffner-Snook-Snook, 135; 5. (tie) Delcollo-Johnson-Sanders, Justice-Sharpe-Terrel-Perez and Hansen-Prowell-Prowell, 137.
NET — 1. Brett Jackson-Brandon Jackson-Brad Morris, 110.8; 2. Brown-Brown-Brown, 111.4; 3. Bowden-Cortes-Stinnett, 112.2; 4. Philippi-Philippi-Philippi, 114.2; 5. Chytka-Cole-Stults, 115.
Toyota Flight
GROSS — 1. Neal Brown-John Murphy-Mike Neal, 114; 2. Anderson-Bedolla-Luttrell, 118; 3. Hendrix-Miller-Smithhisler, 119; 4. Kolberg-Odden-Post, 120; 5. Garrison-Seehawer-Winter, 121.
NET — 1. Matt Gilliam-Tyler Hebard-Mike Swanzy, 110; 2. Davis-Praus-Shoaf, 113.2; 3. (tie) Harbick-Harbick-Harbick and McDonough-Moore-Rast, 115.2; 5. Garrow-Sanders-Weaver, 115.6.
