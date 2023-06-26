The duos of Scott Simpson and Justin Smithhisler, and Jeff Richardson and Kyle Hudson shared the A Flight gross title with scores of 138 as the 45th annual Abby's/Pepsi/Michelob Ultra Chapman Invitational golf tournament concluded a two-day run on June 18 at Roseburg Country Club.
The B Flight gross championship went to the team of Travis Hill and Jerry Zigler, who finished at 154. Sharing the C Flight gross crown with scores of 167 were Tom Brown and Shawn Morris, and Shane Mitchell and Glenn Mitchell.
Kermit Reich and Tom Kolberg took the Senior Flight gross title, shooting 151.
Mari Woodruff and Lindsey Grieb won the Women's Flight gross championship with a score of 180, one shot ahead of Patricia Grieb and Teresa Morris.
Brady Haskett scored a hole-in-one on the No. 6 hole.
Final Results
MEN
A Flight Gross
1. (tie) Scott Simpson-Justin Smithhisler, 70-68—138; Jeff Richardson-Kyle Hudson, 69-69—138; 3. Neal Brown-John Murphy, 69-70—139; 4. Ben Grieb-Mark Giustina, 72-74—146; 5. (tie) Brian Winter-Brad Bartram, 72-75—147; Pat Anderson-Blaise Bedolla, 76-71—147.
B Flight Gross
1. Travis Hill-Jerry Zigler, 80-74—154; 2. Kenneth Linden-Ernie Nichols, 76-81—157; 3. (tie) Bob Coen-Brad Coen, 77-82—159; Ryan Thomas-Andre Luster, 78-81—159; 5. Curtis Wagner-Ryan Bauman, 77-85—162; 6. Jack Winchell-Rick Arrospide, 82-81—163.
C Flight Gross
1. (tie) Tom Brown-Shawn Morris, 82-82—167; Shane Mitchell-Glenn Mitchell, 79-88—167; 3. Toby Luther-Greg Byrne, 82-87—169; 4. Quinn Doan-Steve Butler, 86-87—173; 5. Allyn Ford-Eric Ford, 80-94—174; 6. (tie) Dan Holborow-Pat Dunn, 83-93—176; Scott Van Norman-Darren Brown, 85-91—176.
Senior Flight Gross
1. Kermit Reich-Tom Kolberg, 75-76—151; 2. Wayne Harris-Steve Harris, 153; 3. Jerry Johnston-Randy Hill, 77-77—154; 4. Steve Perkins-Rob Perkins, 77-84—161; 5. Ray Naredo-Dan Bain, 84-81—165; 6. (tie) Thurman Bell-Rick Randol, 83-83—166; Dave Sabala-Mike Welt, 76-90—166.
