Umpqua Lions Club Charity Golf Tournament set for May 28 The News-Review Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Apr 26, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SUTHERLIN — The 21st annual Umpqua Lions Club Charity Golf Tournament is scheduled for May 28 at Oak Hills Golf Club.Format is a four-person scramble. Registration the day of the event will be held at 9 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 10 a.m.Early registration for the tourney runs through May 1. Cost is $80 per player or $320 a team. Fees during regular registration from May 2-27 are $90 and $360 respectively.Information: 541-430-2134, or online, www.umpqualions.com. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Charity Golf Tournament Umpqua Lions Club Tourney Sport Scramble Golf Club Cost Player Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Umpqua Valley Gymnastics athlete Giavanna Tatone shines in her lone sport DINT seizes 1,700 weed plants, four high-end cars in Azalea raid No injuries after pickup collides with OSP cruiser along I-5 Trial by fire: DFPA welcomes new information officer Reckless driver causes power outage in Green, Winston late Tuesday TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Advertising Sales Manager News Review is Hiring for Sales Coordinator Umpqua Health is Hiring! Orenco HEAVY EQUIPMENT MECHANIC CHOKER SETTER/RIGGING SLINGER REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News First Republic Bank Announces Redemption of 2.500% Senior Notes Due 2022 American Assets Trust, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release and ... Roseburg's McMillan competes in meet at Emerald Valley Umpqua Lions Club Charity Golf Tournament set for May 28 Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.