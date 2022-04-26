SUTHERLIN — The 21st annual Umpqua Lions Club Charity Golf Tournament is scheduled for May 28 at Oak Hills Golf Club.

Format is a four-person scramble. Registration the day of the event will be held at 9 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 10 a.m.

Early registration for the tourney runs through May 1. Cost is $80 per player or $320 a team. Fees during regular registration from May 2-27 are $90 and $360 respectively.

Information: 541-430-2134, or online, www.umpqualions.com.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.