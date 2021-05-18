Willie Hendrix scored a hole-in-one during the Clint Newell Scramble golf tournament on May 15 at Roseburg Country Club.
Hendrix aced the par-3, 119-yard No. 6 hole, using a 54-degree sand wedge. The shot was witnessed by Tyler Miller, Justin Smithhisler, Pat Anderson, Blaise Bedolla and Hayden Lutrell.
It was the first hole-in-one for Hendrix.
