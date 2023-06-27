230618-spt-southdouglasrodeo-12.jpg (copy)

Two cowboys stand near the fences of the rodeo arena during the first day of the South Douglas Rodeo in Myrtle Creek.

 Will Geschke/The News-Review

MYRTLE CREEK — Colton Gow of Roseburg and C.J. Crume of Grants Pass won the team roping championship at the 39th annual South Douglas Rodeo, held June 17-18 at the Tri-City Horsemen's Arena.

