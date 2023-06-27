Gow, Crume win team roping title at South Douglas Rodeo TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Jun 27, 2023 Jun 27, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Two cowboys stand near the fences of the rodeo arena during the first day of the South Douglas Rodeo in Myrtle Creek. Will Geschke/The News-Review Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MYRTLE CREEK — Colton Gow of Roseburg and C.J. Crume of Grants Pass won the team roping championship at the 39th annual South Douglas Rodeo, held June 17-18 at the Tri-City Horsemen's Arena.Crume, who had the header duties, and Gow, the heeler, were timed in 6.10 seconds. Mike Jardine of Sutherlin and Brian Thompson of Yoncalla were second (6.80).Bailey Cline, Gow's older sister, finished third in barrel racing (17.30). Wyatt McDaniel of Yoncalla placed third in tie-down roping (20.40).The rodeo attracted 124 cowboys and cowgirls.Final ResultsBareback Riding — 1. Dylan Hart, St. Helens, 65 points. Barrel Racing — Carissa Bottensek, Eugene, 17.15; 2. Rylee Jones, Montesano, Wash., 17.25; 3. Bailey Cline, Roseburg, 17.30; 4. Brandy Bailey, Philomath, 17.38; 5. Amanda Burns, Boring, 17.46; 6. Tayler Jo Sherman, Redmond, 17.47.Breakaway Roping — 1. (tie) Stevie Rae Willis, Terrebonne, and Sammy Jo Cardoza, Terrebonne, 2.20; 3. Rylee Jones, Montesano, Wash., 2.30; 4. (tie) Payton Johnson, Aurora, and Brooke Blevins, Redmond, 2.40.Cow Milking — 1. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, 18.00; 2. C.J. Crume, Grants Pass, 24.70; 3. Sam Willis, Terrebonne, 35.90; 4. Brian Thompson, Yoncalla, 51.00.Saddle Bronc Riding — 1. Judd Fielder, Maple Valley, Wash., 68 points.Team Roping — 1. C.J. Crume, Grants Pass-Colton Gow, Roseburg, 6.10; 2. Mike Jardine, Sutherlin-Brian Thompson, Yoncalla, 6.80; 3. Marcus Marriott, Canby-Mike Marriott, Canby, 7.50; 4. Sam Willis, Terrebonne-Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, 7.80.Tie-Down Roping — 1. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, 13.90; 2. Casey Hale, Eloy, Ariz., 18.70; 3. Wyatt McDaniel, Yoncalla, 20.40; 4. Sam Willis, Terrebonne, 22.60. Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular Homeless camp cleared from duck pond area ahead of new regulations More abuse alleged at Douglas County foster care home Former Roseburg VA police officer sentenced to 14 years in federal prison A different way to remember a loved one Amy Jo Coder Special Sections Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Miller Law LLC and Motley Rice LLC Announce a Proposed Settlement in In re Zetia (Ezetimibe) Antitrust Litigation Tuesday's Transactions LPGA Solheim Cup Standings Presidents Cup Standings DP World Tour Schedule
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.