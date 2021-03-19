For the better part of two quarters, the Roseburg Indians stood toe-to-toe with Grants Pass, trading punches in what at one point was a 14-6 contest.
On their final possession of the second quarter, the Cavemen began displaying their dominance, scoring with 17 seconds in the first half and rattling off 24 unanswered second-half points in a 45-6 football rout Friday night at Finlay Field.
"Between the lines, we got better," Roseburg head coach Dave Heuberger said. "It's just continued growth for our kids."
While the Indians (0-2) fumbled the ball away on the first play of the game, they quickly answered Grants Pass' opening score when quarterback Dominic Tatone hit Logan Klopfenstein down the middle of the field for a 65-yard touchdown. The point-after kick was blocked, and the Cavemen (2-1) clung to a 7-6 lead.
From there, the defenses took over. Roseburg forced a fumble by Grants Pass running back Spencer Sloan and Klopfenstein recovered at the Indians' 28-yard line. Roseburg was unable to mount any offense, but Grants Pass answered with a 70-yard TD drive capped by a 1-yard dive by Jayden Brown.
Roseburg was forced to punt on five consecutive first-half drives. On its last punt, junior Dawson Gillespie pinning the Cavemen in the shadow of their own goalpost, the ball rolling out of bounds at the Grants Pass 4 with just 2 minutes left in the first half.
The Cavemen, however, quickly pushed the ball to midfield and, with 17 seconds left, Hunter Gonzales found Devik Chiang deep down the middle of the field for a 49-yard TD, staking Grants Pass to a 21-6 lead at intermission.
The second half was all Grants Pass as the Cavemen got a 3-yard TD run from Cole Nicholas and a 38-yard scoring strike from Gonzales to Chiang, pushing their lead to 35-6.
In the fourth, Grants Pass got a 31-yard field goal from Miles Anderson and a 3-run TD run from Josef Miner.
The Indians were limited to just 51 rushing yards on 25 carries. Tatone completed 4 of 6 passes for 109 yards and Evan Corbin was 6-for-7 for 88 yards. Klopfenstein caught two passes for 109 yards and was one of the leaders on Roseburg's defense with 12 tackles. Alaric Kaul led the Indians' defense with 15 stops.
Sloan led the Cavemen wih 121 rushing yards on 12 carries and Brown added 71 yards on 15 totes. Gonzales threw for 217 yards despite completing just 9 of his 21 attempts. Chiang had three catches for 111 yards.
The Indians lost three fumbles on the night.
"There are things we're still trying to establish with this group," Heuberger said of his squad, which has just two seniors. "You just have to tip your hat to (Grants Pass) and hope that down the road — when we're in their position — we're going to have those opportunities as well."
Roseburg will travel south to take on North Medford next Friday.
G. Pass;14;7;14;10;—;45
Roseburg;6;0;0;0;—;6
First Quarter
GP — Brown 9 run (Anderson kick)
R — Klopfenstein 65 pass from Tatone (kick blocked)
GP — Brown 1 run (Anderson kick)
Second Quarter
GP — Chiang 49 pass from Gonzalez (Anderson kick)
Third Quarter
GP — Nicholas 3 run (Anderson kick)
GP — Maer 38 pass from Gonzales (Anderson kick)
Fourth Quarter
GP — Anderson 31 field goal
GP — Miner 5 run (Anderson kick)
