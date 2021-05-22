GLIDE — It had been 20 years since Glide High School had been represented at the state cross country championships, held annually the first Saturday of November at Lane Community College in Eugene.
Taylor Groth agreed to coach the Wildcat boys, who had pushed to have the program reinstated in the fall of 2019. Groth had been on coach Maynard Mai’s last top-four, state-trophy-winning cross country team in 1998.
As Groth was getting his crew ready for the 5,000-meter championship run, in stepped Mai.
“He had the polo on, the M&Ms hat, the blue shorts,” Groth recalled. “Even though I was there, trying to do my coaching thing, Maynard walked right into the group and I just stepped back and ...
“That was one of the greatest moments of my life, to give that gift to Maynard.”
The Glide community, former athletes and coaching colleagues gathered Saturday to remember the longtime coach, mentor and father figure at what will now be known as Maynard Mai Memorial Track.
Mai died July 19, 2020, at age 86. Saturday, a combination celebration of life and track dedication were held at the Glide Athletic Fields Complex.
Mai, who started his high school coaching career as a football coach, took over Glide’s track and field program in the spring of 1973, and launched the school’s cross country program in 1974.
As those programs grew in prominence, so did the name of the man at the controls.
“Here we are at the most scenic track in Oregon and Maynard’s home away from home,” longtime Oakland track and cross country coach Greg Good told the crowd of close to 200. “He was more than an adversary. He was a friend, a mentor, a role model.
“There was no last name needed when someone said ‘Maynard.’ Everyone knew what that name represented.”
Glide High School principal Dr. Kristina Haug performed the official dedication of the track facility in Mai’s name, and called the track “living proof of the character and camaraderie that Glide stands for.
“He truly lived a humble life of service both on and off the track,” Haug said. “He always respected his athletes as students and people first.”
Groth spoke of the community feeling which was being a part of the Glide cross country and track teams, and Mai’s equal respect for everyone who chose to join the family.
“You would always get the same greeting: ‘Hey, bub!” If a race went poorly, he would say, ‘That wasn’t good, bub!’ He was always honest with you,” Groth said. “But as long as you were there to do your best, you would never be turned away.
“Who wants to run for fun?” Groth asked with a laugh. “Seriously, what is fun about an activity that is generally a punishment in virtually every other sport? But as long as you were there to do your best, he would never turn you away. Being a distance runner in Glide meant you were part of a family.”
Jaysen Dunnavant ran for Mai in the mid-1990s. The runner-coach relationship continues to hold a special place in his heart.
“This track was a special place for all of us kids,” Dunnavant said. “And it was a special place for Maynard. His heart was big enough for all of us. He was able to reach out of his own family and bring us all into the fold.”
Dunnavant spoke of times when Mai would take his cross country runners to remote locations in the woods for all-terrain runs, and of the time when “some freshman” deflated the tires on Mai’s trademark pursuit bicycle.
“It might have been me,” Dunnavant said, drawing laughter. “The thing is, he had a never quit attitude, and he rode that bike on flat tires and chased me down. You would think you could beat a big guy riding on flat tires and ... um ... I bought him new tires.”
As much love as Mai had for his athletes, he had just as much for his students to whom he taught geometry and trigonometry — among other math topics — for more more than 30 years.
“Maynard was a teacher, but I think he was more of a life coach,” Gayland Looney said. “He encouraged each of us to be the best we could be. He will be missed with a smile on our faces.”
“Maynard always treated you like you were his own son or daughter,” said Groth.
Said Dunnavant: “Every day he lived his life, he made the effort.”
