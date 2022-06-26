MEDFORD — Ryan Horvath launched a two-run homer to left field in the bottom of the seventh inning, lifting the Idaho Falls Bandits to a 3-2 win over the Roseburg Clint Newell Dr. Stewart's in the championship game of the Coach K Classic Sunday afternoon at Harry & David Field.
With the Dr. Stewart's holding a 2-1 lead entering the bottom of the seventh inning, the Bandits' Chandler Robinson drove a triple to deep center field, just out of the reach of the Docs' Carson Dunn. One pitch later, Robinson's high school teammate at Idaho's Skyline High School, Horvath, ended the game with a ball which had just enough air under it to clear the left field wall.
"I think the kids should be proud of their attitude and their effort throughout the whole ballgame," Docs head coach Jeremiah Robbins said. "We'll hold our heads high coming out of this stadium today. Our kids did an awesome job this whole weekend competing, learning, growing."
Ever Lamm, a 2022 South Umpqua product, took the mound for the Docs and, except for a mild hiccup in the first inning, kept the two-time defending American Legion World Series champion Bandits in check.
The Bandits scored a run in the bottom of the first inning when leadoff hitter Nate Rose hit a line drive to right field which crossed up Braxton Dill, who misplayed the ball resulting in a triple for Rose, who later scored on a single by R.J. Woods.
From there, Lamm appeared on cruise control and got a little help from his friends.
In the top of the fourth, Jace Johnson hit a leadoff single to right field and, with two outs, Eli Jacobs blooped a single to left, which advanced Johnson to third and Jacobs on second. Parker Burke hit a slow-rolling ground ball to third but, with his speed, forced an errant throw to first base which allowed both Johnson and Jacobs to score and give the Docs a 2-1 lead.
In the near 100-degree heat, Lamm found himself in a bases-loaded jam in the fifth inning, prompting a visit to the mound from Robbins.
"I just wanted him to be able to catch his breath," Robbins said of the visit. "He wasn't even 100%, but he just went out there to do what he could to help his teammates."
Lamm followed the visit with consecutive strikeouts, and induced an inning-ending groundball to preserve the Docs' lead heading to the sixth.
Despite the late-game heroics from the Bandits, Robbins has seen tremendous growth from this Dr. Stewart's squad over the past seven days.
"We need to get over the hump of playing with teams and start playing to beat teams," Robbins said in a postgame interview with KSKR 92.3 The Score. "That's the sixth time we've been on the bad side of the scoreboard, but that's the first time we've been beat.
"That was a really good team we just played, and we need to get over the hump of just playing with them and start beating them."
Davin Luce earned the pitching win for Idaho Falls, scattering five hits over seven innings, striking out four and walking one. Both Docs runs against Luce were unearned.
The Docs (10-6 overall) are scheduled to play in the Papa's Pizza Tournament this week in Eugene.
Dr. Stewart's;000;200;0;—;2;5;0
Idaho Falls;100;000;2;—;3;7;2
Lamm and Burke; Luce and Woods. W — Luce. L — Lamm. 2B — Jacobs (DS). 3B — Rose (IF), C. Robinson (IF). HR — Horvath (IF).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.