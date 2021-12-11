Illinois Valley's big second quarter leads Cougars to 65-49 win over South Umpqua The News-Review Donovan Brink Cops and Courts Reporter Author email Dec 11, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CAVE JUNCTION — Undefeated Illinois Valley erupted for 27 second-quarter points and held on for a 65-49 nonleague boys basketball victory over visiting South Umpqua Friday night.Starz Saavedra led the host Cougars (5-0 overall) with 23 points as Illinois Valley led 38-26 at halftime.Kade Johnson had 19 points — including four 3-pointers — to pace the Lancers (1-1), while Jace Johnson hit a pair of threes on his way to 12 points."We did not handle their press real well," South Umpqua coach Brian Johnson said. "We missed a lot of short shots and it cost us."Brian Johnson said part of the Lancers' slow start is a result of half his team joining late after advancing to the Class 3A football state championship game."We're still trying to get a rhythm and learning to play together," the coach said. "We're going to get it together."South Umpqua is scheduled to take on Days Creek Friday in the first round of the Douglas Crossover Tournament. SOUTH UMPQUA (49) — Kade Johnson 19, J. Johnson 12, Burnett 8, Stevenson 4, Eastridge 2, Jenks 2, Cole 2, Briggs, Lamm, Cole, Real, Shadbolt, Kelly. Totals 20 3-12 49.ILLINOIS VALLEY (65) — Starz Saavedra 23, Polk 12, I. Connell 9. Bruner 5, Hess 6, Miller 6, Williams 2, Forsythe-Elder, N. Connell, Talty. Totals 27 8-20 65.South Umpqua;11;15;7;16;—;49Illinois Valley;11;27;14;11;—;653-point goals — SU 6 (K. Johnson 4, J. Johnson 2), IV 5 (Polk 2, I. Connell 1). Total Fouls — SU 14, IV 18. Fouled Out — Miller.JV Game — Illinois Valley def. South Umpqua. Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219. 