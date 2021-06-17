LAKEVIEW — In just its first season, the Camas Valley High School wrestling team turned in a strong performance at the Class 2A/1A Special District 3 championships Wednesday.
The Hornets, with eight entrants in the tournament, advanced three to the championship finals, got an individual title from Jared Standley at 120 pounds and placed fourth in the team standings.
Camas Valley amassed 97 points in the one-day event, finishing behind Rogue River (189), Coquille (148) and Bonanza (123).
Standley, a junior, earned a 4-2 decision over Riddle sophomore Daykotae McVoy in their championship final.
Hornets freshmen Noah Duncan (106) and Owen Koegler (132) both placed second, with Koegler dropping a 4-2 decision to Coquille junior Tony Flores. Lane Hill (126) and Kaden Thompson (220) each placed third for Camas Valley, while Seth Larnell (160) was fourth.
Glendale had two wrestlers advance to the finals, with freshman William Furia pinning Rogue River sophomore James Long in 3 minutes in the 160-pound title match. Tanner Seidel (138) placed second for the Pirates, who placed eighth as a team in the 11-team event.
A Class 2A/1A state tournament will be held at Sweet Home High School next weekend. However, spectators will not be permitted.
Class 2A/1A Special District 3
Wrestling Championships
At Lakeview H.S.
TEAM SCORES — Rogue River 189, Coquille 148, Bonanza 123, Camas Valley 97, Lakeview 84.5, Illinois Valley 77, Myrtle Point 77, Glendale 51, Chiloquin 37, Riddle 31, North Lake 10.
Championship Finals
106 — Michael Miller, IV, p. Noah Duncan, CV, :40. 113 — Sam Groves, MP, p. Conner German, Bon, 3:38. 120 — Jared Standley, CV, dec. Daykotae McVoy, Rid, 4-2. 126 — Casey Conner, Bon, p. Andrew Thompson, MP, 3:00. 132 — Tony Flores, Coq, dec. Owen Koegler, CV, 4-2. 138 — Tanner Mestas, Bon, p. Tanner Seidel, Glen, 1:42. 145 — Wyatt Patzke, Lake, p. Brayson Granger, Lake, 2:38. 152 — Ryan Martinho, IV, dec. Ethan Elmer, Coq, 6-2. 160 — William Furia, Glen, p. James Long, RR, 3:00. 170 — Adrian Stubbs, Lake, p. Jeffery Woollett, RR, 2:19. 182 — Morgan Ludwig, Lake, dec. Brayden Clayburn, Coq, 4-2 (SV-1). 195 — Riley Jones, Coq, p. Ezra Neese, Bon, 2:23. 220 — Caleb Brickey, MP, p. Tom Riley, Chil, :52. 285 — Daniel Herinckx, RR, p. Tommy Vigue, Coq, :34.
Douglas County Placers
126 — 3. Lane Hill, CV. 145 — 5. Chris Singleton, Glen. 152 — 5. River Wolfe, CV. 160 — 4. Seth Larnell, CV. 220 — 3. Kaden Thompson, CV. 285 — 5. Kamalu Swift, CV.
