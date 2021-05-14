WINCHESTER — Umpqua freshman Madison Shearer won the 101-pound championship and first-year program Indian Hills Community College claimed the team title at the inaugural Junior College National Championships women's wrestling tournament at Umpqua Community College on Friday.
Shearer, from Henley High School in Klamath Falls, pinned Annaliz Duran of Indian Hills in 90 seconds to claim her individual title.
Abe Jolley (143 pounds) pinned his first opponent before getting pinned in the championship final by Krista Warren of Southwestern Oregon C.C. Kaevon Burney (191) also wrestled her way to the title match in her bracket, earning a first-round pin in the semifinals before falling by a 4-1 decision to Sofia Rubio of Indian Hills.
Indian Hills, based in Ottumwa, Iowa, won the team title with 154 points, 11 better than Big Bend Community College of Moses Lake, Washington. Southwestern Oregon was third with 86.5 points, with Umpqua fourth at 80. Grays Harbor (Washington) College was fifth with 77 points.
While the first two-year-only women's national championship tournament features only five teams, it featured five of the heaviest hitters in the country at the community college level. Grays Harbor was voted No. 1 in a preseason poll of two-year programs, followed by Big Bend, Indian Hills and Umpqua in the top four. Southwestern Oregon also was among the top 10 in the preseason poll.
"We definitely had the top tier here today," said Riverhawks coach Craig Jackson, whose women placed second at the 2020 National Junior College Association women's championship tournament.
Umpqua freshman Violeta Evangelista (101) placed third, while Riverhawks sophomore Faith Strode (116), freshman Kaya Akana (123) and freshman Maya Lindskog (136) placed fourth.
The tournament will continue Saturday with a round-robin team duals event beginning at 9 a.m.
2021 Junior College National Championships
Friday Individual Tournament
At Umpqua Community College
TEAM SCORES — Indian Hills (Ottumwa, Iowa) 154, Big Bend (Moses Lake, Washington) 143, Southwestern Oregon (Coos Bay) 86.5, Umpqua 80, Grays Harbor 77.
Championship Finals
101 — Madison Shearer, UCC, p. Annaliz Duran, IHCC, 1:30. 109 — Heaven-Leigh Jackson, IHCC, p. Kayla Rogers, BBCC, 5:16. 116 — Marissa Ritchie, SWOCC, dec. Jamesa Robinson, IHCC, 10-8. 123 — Chloe Clemons, IHCC, dec. Nani-Marie McFadden, IHCC, 8-0. 130 — Cora Orton, BBCC, p. Tatum Pine, GHC, 4:46. 136 — Aliyah Yates, BBCC, tech. fall over Alondra Rosado-Martinez, IHCC, 10-0. 143 — Krista Warren, SWOCC, p. Abe Jolley, UCC, 2:06. 155 — Jennifer Tongi, GHC, p. Tiyanna Leal, UCC, 0:56. 170 — Avery Ackerman, BBCC, p. Evangelina Toruno, SWOCC, 1:35. 191 — Sofia Rubio, IHCC, dec. Kaevon Burney, UCC, 4-1. 235 — Quinn Lacy, GHC, p. Danika Scott, SWOCC, 1:50.
Other UCC Placers
101 — 4. Violeta Evangelista. 109 — 5. Angelina Barrett; 6. Kathryn Philbrook. 116 — 4. Faith Strode. 5. Anna Rose. 123 — 4. Kaya Akana. 136 — 4. Maya Lindskog.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.