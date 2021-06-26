Second verse, same as the first.
For the second year in a row, Sutherlin and Clatskanie met at Marshfield High School in the finals of the Class 3A girls state basketball tournament, and for the second year in a row, the Tigers posted an 11-point win, beating the Bulldogs 55-44 Friday afternoon at the Pirate Palace.
After Sutherlin jumped out to an early 8-3 lead, a bad second quarter was all it took and the Bulldogs had to settle for second place again.
“It sucks, and it stings, but we’ve played for the state title two years in a row,” Sutherlin coach Josh Grotting said. “Everything we went through just to get here, it’s going to sting. But looking around the state, the crew we have returning is going to be one of the best coming back.”
Despite the early hole, the Tigers (13-0 overall) rallied to lead 13-11 after the first quarter, at which point reigning Class 3A Player of the Year
. Then in the second quarter turnovers and the fast break baskets helped the Tigers outscore the Bulldogs 13-5 and a 10 point deficit at the half.
Sutherlin could never get closer than 7 points after that.
Shelby Blodgett and Olivia Sprague, both graduated seniors, did the bulk of the scoring for the Tigers. Blodgett had 20, including 8 of 9 from the free-throw line and Sprague hit for 16points with 6-of 6 from the line. The Bulldogs couldn’t keep Blodgett away from the basket and many of her points came from offensive rebounds.
Sutherlin struggled with the ferocious pressure defense by the Tigers, that caused 13 turnovers in the first half alone and never had an easy pass or wide open shot.
“Coming in we knew they were going to be physical, they were going to be in our face and tough ball pressure, that tripped us up a little bit” Dickover said.”But still super proud of our girls, and everything we’ve done this whole year.”
When Ava Gill picked up her third foul, she had to come out, and Sutherlin Coach Josh Grotting said that really hurt defensively
“We had a slow second quarter losing Ava early on a tough, tough, tough foul call, because she gave Sprague everything she wanted,” Grotting said.
Micah Wicks led Sutherlin with 19 including a pair of three-pointers and 5-6 from the line. Amy Dickover had 14 with 11 of those in the second half. Jaydn Vermillion, added 11 with one three-pointer.
Dickover and Vermillion were playing their final game in a Sutherlin uniform. They elected to stay with the team to the end even though they’ve been done with school for almost three weeks ago.
“They play some up tight, really high, in your face defense, they’re really long so you can’t go over the top and it’s hard tomake a pass to get around them and we just didn’t really do that today,,” Vermillion said.
“Obviously not quite the outcome we wanted but I couldn’t be more proud of this team,” Dickover said. “This team was so awesome, we need to be proud of ourselves with everything we’ve overcome and all the work we put in, and I’m so happy I got to finish out my senior year here at Sutherlin.”
“I was impressed with our kids, they played with class, lost with class and we learned a lot, we got a lot better,” Grotting said. “We’ve got a lot of kids coming back next year and I’m super proud of them.”
Clatskanie finished the season 13-0 and won the Coast Range League title with an 8-0 record. The Tigers lose six seniors including three starters.
Sutherlin loses three starters to graduation — Dickover, Vermillion and Mariah Summers.
SUTHERLIN (44) — Micah Wicks 19, Dickover 14, Ja. Vermillion 11, Wagner 1, Gill, Edmondson, Jo. Vermillion, Richardson, Totals 14 13-21 44.
CLATSKANIE (55) — Shelby Blodgett 20, Sprague16, C. Mcleod 8, Helmen 5, Sizemore 2,Boothe 2, Thomas 2, J. Mcleod.
Totals 18 18-24 55.
Sutherlin 11 5 13 15 — 44
Clastskanie 13 13 13 16 — 60
3-point Goals — Sutherlin 3 (Wicks 2, Ja. Vermillion 1). Clatskanie 1 (Helmen). Total Fouls — Suth.17, Clatsk.. 17. Fouled Out -- Wicks, Blodgett, Sprague. Technical — Clatskanie bench:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.