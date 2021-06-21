NORTH POWDER — The Ione/Arlington Cardinals hit 11 of 18 free throws in the fourth quarter to hold off Umpqua Valley Christian for a 57-53 victory in the first round of the Class 1A boys state basketball tournament at Powder Valley High School Monday.
Fouls were the name of the game, as the Cardinals hit 16 of 25 free throws in the contest and the Monarchs' leading scorer, senior Dominick Butler, fouled out at the end of the third quarter.
Butler finished with 16 points for UVC, while Koby Sewall added 11, including a 3-pointer to pull UVC within 55-53 late in the game. Tyler Miller also scored 11 points.
Jaden Ruloft scored 10 of his game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter to help Ione/Arlington (7-2 overall) hold on for the win.
The Skyline League champion Monarchs (7-2) were dropped into the consolation bracket, but their opponent for Tuesday was not yet known.
UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (53) — Dominick Butler 16, Miller 11, Sewall 11, McLaughlin 8, Gettys 4, Guastaferro 2, Buechley 1. Totals 21 6-13 53.
IONE/ARLINGTON (57) — Jaden Ruloft 21, Carson Eynetieth 14, Jace Troutman 6, Walls 6, T. Rollins 6, Padberg 4, Williamson, B. Rollins. Totals 18 16-25 57.
UVC;9;19;10;15;—;53
I/A;12;21;6;18;—;57
3-point Goals — UVC 5 (Butler 3, Miller 1, Sewall 1), I/A 5 (Ruloft 3, Eynetieth 2). Total Fous — UVC 21, I/A 14. Fouled Out — Butler, Buechley. Technical Foul — Padberg.
