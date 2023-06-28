Bricen James of Albany won the modifieds A main event during a Douglas County Dirt Track program on June 20 at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.
Ethan Killingsworth of Yreka, California, finished first in the sport modifieds A main. Chase Berkeley of Colville, Washington, won the street stocks feature race.
The next scheduled card at the fairgrounds is scheduled for Saturday, and will include 360 sprint cars, street stocks and hornets. Tuesday is the Firecracker 50 with late models and dwarf cars in action.
June 20 Results
Modifieds
A Main
1. Bricen James, Albany; 2. Jesse Williamson, Coburg; 3. Troy Morris III, Bakersifeld, Calif.; 4. Dustin Comer, Springfield; 5. Jon Debenedetti, Rogue River; 6. Jim Pettit II, Prunedale, Calif.; 7. Grey Ferrando, Stayton; 8. Buddy Kniss, Oakley, Calif.; 9. Cory Sample, Winnemucca, Nev.; 10. Timothy Allerdings, Prescott Valley, Ariz.; 11. Aaron Elwess, Vancouver, Wash.; 12. Chance Hyser, Redmond; 13. Carter Patterson, Lebanon; 14. Andrew Peckham, Grass Valley, Calif.; 15. Curtis Towns, Cottage Grove; 16. Randy Shafer, Vacaville, Calif.; 17. Collen Winebarger, Corbett; 18. Jake Mayden, Springfield; 19. Jeff Taylor, Locust Grove, Ariz.; 20. Skyler Winebarger, Corbett.
B Main #1
1. Carter Patterson, Lebanon; 2. Cory Sample, Winnemucca, Nev.; 3. Lawrence O'Connor, Port Hardy, B.C.; 4. Kaity Sample, Winnemucca, Nev.; 5. Kevin Pendergrass, Redding, Calif.; 6. Paul Culp, Creswell; 7. Bennett Bray, Roseburg; 8. Jared Domingos, Santa Maria, Calif.; 9. Tom O'Gorman, Yreka, Calif.; 10. Jason Begley.
B Main #2
1. Buddy Kniss, Oakley, Calif.; 2. Curtis Towns, Cottage Grove; 3. Devon Reed, Woodland, Wash.; 4. Austin Rognlin, Olympia, Wash.; 5. Brett Muth, Cottage Grove; 6. John Player, Oregon; 7. Cole Jones, Winnemucca, Nev.; 8. Chris Sieweke, Santa Rosa, Calif.
Sport Modifieds
A Main
1. Ethan Killingsworth, Yreka, Calif.; 2. Jacob Mallet Jr., Oakley, Calif.; 3. Kasi Comer, Eugene; 4. Aaron Bloom, Cottage Grove; 5. Trevor Points, Salem; 6. Travis Pruitt, Molalla; 7. Chester Kniss, Antioch, Calif.; 8. KC Keller, Tracy, Calif.; 9. Kevin Williamson, Coburg; 10. Jordan Henry, Roseburg; 11. Landyn Philpott, La Pine; 12. Hunter Bloom, Eugene; 13. David Schmidt, Roseburg; 14. Garrett Craig, Veneta; 15. Vinny Debenedetti, Rogue River; 16. Roger Bell, Marcola; 17. Mike Ficklin, Oroville, Calif.; 18. Matt Sanders, Brookings.
B Main
1. Travis Pruitt, Molalla; 2. Vinny Debenedetti, Rogue River; 3. Landyn Philpott, La Pine; 4. Jordan Henry, Roseburg; 5. Seth Christian, Roseburg; 6. Jacob Shandy, Arlington; 7. Dustin Hitner, Coos Bay; 8. Matt Brown, Cottage Grove; 9. Gabriel Chavez, Williams; 10. Madilynn Ashley, Jasper.
Street Stocks
Main
1. Chase Berkeley, Colville, Wash.; 2. B.J. Wild, Redmond; 3. Mason Myers, Culver; 4. Donald Schott, Eagle Creek; 5. Scott Winebarger, Corbett; 6. Raymond Bloom, Cottage Grove; 7. Jeffrey Hudson, Keno; 8. Toby McIntyre, Coos Bay; 9. Terry Decarlo Jr., Martinez, Calif.; 10. Tauton Swaim, Dexter; 11. Jerry Schram, Vancouver, Wash.; 12. Graig Osborne, Creswell; 13. Tiana Wild, Redmond; 14. Marie Curtis, Winnemucca, Nev.; 15. Dave Hill, San Francisco; 16. Justin Krossman, Coquille; 17. Sid Schott, Sandy.
