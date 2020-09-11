There are three men Justin Parnell points at as his biggest influences as a basketball coach.
There’s Craig Stinnett, the former Sutherlin High post who coached Parnell for four years at Sutherlin in the mid-2000s.
There’s Tim Hills, who coached Parnell for two years at Northwest Nazarene in Nampa, Idaho.
There’s Danny Miles, the legendary coach at Oregon Institute of Technology who coached Parnell for two years in Klamath Falls, then hired him twice as an assistant coach for the Owls.
“He’s probably the most impressive young man that I’ve had the opportunity to coach,” said Stinnett, who is back in charge of the Sutherlin boys basketball program. “You could see it in him, coming in as a freshman and growing right into a starting role, being a very good leader, even as a freshman.”
And yet Stinnett, who says Parnell became like one of his family from 2002 through 2006, wasn’t aware of Parnell’s desire to become a coach until the shooting guard was graduating from OIT in 2010.
“He was talking about what to do next and coaching came up in the conversation,” Stinnett said. “I told him to stay at the college level if he wanted to be a college coach, and a year later he takes a job at Lost River. I think that after that year he realized that he really enjoyed teaching and being around the game as a coach, and he went to Portland and started doing some stuff for Danny Miles.”
Fast forward a decade, and Parnell is entering his fifth year as the head coach at OIT, where he replaced Miles in a seemingly seamless transition. Miles won three NAIA national titles in 45 years at OIT. Parnell has already led the Owls to a national runner-up finish (2019) and has 100 wins as a collegiate head coach.
“I was fortunate to be around three really good coaches,” Parnell said. “The biggest development in myself in coaching and how to run a program, how to deal with people, came from Craig. I hold him in really high regard in how to treat people and how to develop leaders.
“Coach Miles, obviously he’s probably one of the best college coaches at any level. I learned a lot of Xs and Os, how to run a system and recruit to a system. He built a culture here and one of his best pieces of advice to me, when you make a personnel decision, everyone has to be all in. Everything you do has to be to the betterment of the program.
“Tim Hills, he’s one of my favorite people on the planet and he helped teach me how to build relationships with players, how to have that balance of a relationship and pushing those people. The unconditional love piece was huge. I transferred from his program and I can still call him any time and he’s never held it against me.”
Parnell readily admits that his parents, Duane and Sally Parnell, played their part in his growth and development, encouraging him to try a variety of different sports, though it was during his freshman year at Sutherlin High that Parnell realized he might have a special knack for knocking down shots on the basketball court. Sutherlin made three appearances in the then Class 3A tournament at Gill Coliseum during his four-year career, bringing back third- and fourth-place trophies his junior and senior years.
“It’s one of those special relationships,” Stinnett said. “He really did become a part of our family in high school. It was a perfect situation, where we were all on the same page in terms of what Justin wanted to do and where he wanted to go.”
Their friendship persists today. Stinnett and Parnell hit the golf course near Parnell’s home on the Running Y Ranch in Klamath Falls during the summer and they still talk often.
For Parnell, relationships with high school coaches around the state are critical for multiple reasons, including recruiting the next crop of Owls.
At 32, he’s on good terms with coaches up and down the state and particularly close with those who have old ties to Sutherlin. It was during a conversation with Oakland coach Jeff Clark, a star at Sutherlin a generation before Parnell’s time, that Parnell learned about Oakers star Colton Brownson, who signed to play at OIT this year.
“Justin called me about another player that played at our level and Colton’s name came up,” Clark said. “I sent him some film on him and he was very impressed with Colton’s athleticism. It’s a great fit for Colton because Justin and I share a lot of the same philosophies, and that will ease Colton’s transition to college.”
“Any chance we have to get a small-school kid from Douglas County, we’ll do it. I have a soft spot for those guys,” Parnell said. “Colton is another one of those guys — he has a chance to be one who is fun to watch him buckle down and put all his focus into basketball and school.”
Recruiting is a big part of the equation for a successful college program. Parnell inherited some very good players from Miles — including Andrew Weber from Roseburg and Brandon Halter from Glide — and had built a relationship with them during a season as the associate head coach in Miles’ final season. That year also gave him time to recruit the core of the team.
“That first recruiting class, we hit it out of the park,” Parnell said.
That first class produced three NAIA All-Americans in Tyler Hieb, Mitchell Fink and Seth Erickson. That trio represent three of the top 20 scorers in OIT’s storied history.
Parnell shares the credit for OIT’s recruiting success with assistants Paul Poetsch, a former high school coach and administrator in Klamath Falls, and Josh Wetzler, an Australian and former teammate with Parnell at OIT.
It’s through recruiting that Parnell begins to build relationships with players. Long-term relationships.
“I think the most important part of recruiting is you have to be a great communicator and a decent human being to be able to sell the program to parents and players,” Parnell said. “A lot of the players we’ve gotten, we’ve gotten because of the relationships with the coaches.”
Coaches like Chris Roche at Wilsonville and Blake Ecker at Philomath who have been leading their schools for years and are as aware of the OIT program as anyone in Klamath Falls. Parnell has benefitted from the reputation Miles built, but he’s also built onto that reputation.
Along the way, Parnell met his future wife, Joey, at OIT, where she was a volleyball player. The couple has three children: 5-year-old son Jase; daughter Rylie, 3; and baby boy Luke, who is nearly 2 months old.
Jase has started to take after his father, playing basketball and attending camps. The other children are still too young to be either hooping or volleying, but their time is coming.
Parnell plans to coach at OIT as long as the Owls will have him, but he doesn’t anticipate doing it as long as Miles.
“I hope that after 30 years, I’m playing golf and fishing,” he said. “I love doing it and I can’t picture myself doing anything else. Basketball and relationships have been a big part of my life. I love it here and I’ve never tried to look past one year of what I’m doing.”
He sees his job as being far more than teaching a sport or winning games. It’s about teaching life lessons in one of the largest labs on campus.
“Coach Miles always said we have the most important lab on campus, we have the life lab,” Parnell said. “Today is a very selfish world, it’s a me world. Athletics can teach you not to be like that, how to be that unselfish person that we’re missing right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.