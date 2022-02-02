TRI CITY — Blayke Kelly's layup as time expired lifted Douglas to a key Far West League boys basketball victory as the Trojans outlasted South Umpqua 58-56 Wednesday night.
After the Lancers' Jace Johnson hit the first of two free throws with 9.4 seconds to play, Douglas coach Bid Van Loon called a timeout to draw up a potential game-winning offensive set. Johnson missed the second attempt, Douglas pushed the ball up the floor and Kelly took a pass from Jace Page under the basket and dropped the winner.
"We just left someone open under the basket," said South Umpqua coach Brian Johnson, whose team was still stinging from a last-second loss at Brookings-Harbor Friday. "We got caught watching the ball instead of watching the player."
Douglas started five sophomores in Wednesday's contest, but it was a sophomore coming off the bench — Tyler Dunstan — who was the catalyst of the Trojans' offense. Dunstan posted career highs of 26 points and six 3-pointers to lead Douglas (9-6, 3-2 FWL).
Page finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Trojans, while Kahiki Nielsen added nine points and seven boards.
The Johnson cousins — Kade and Jace — provided the bulk of the firepower for South Umpqua. Kade Johnson finished with 20 points and six rebounds, while Jace Johnson had 15 points and six boards. Ever Lamm also grabbed six caroms for the Lancers (9-5, 2-3).
"(South Umpqua coach Brian) Johnson made some good adjustments to utilize the maturity he had at the guard spot," Van Loon said. "Both of the Johnson kids are a tough cover. They're hard to guard."
Both teams are scheduled to be in action Friday, with South Umpqua hosting Sutherlin and Douglas traveling to St. Mary's.
