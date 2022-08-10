Two Kennewick, Washington, cowboys locked into a showdown in the final go-round, and with an epic final ride, it appears Dawson Branton will be buying the gas to the next stop on the tour.
After Dalton Davis, also of Kennewick, threw down an 86-point ride in the championship round, Branton answered with an 86-point ride of his own to claim the overall title at the Coastal Farm & Ranch Challenge of Champions bull riding competition Wednesday night at the Douglas County Fair.
“He put a little pressure on me,” Branton said of Davis. The pair are traveling partners during bull riding season.
Each of the final four riders in the championship round were allowed to pick their own bulls, and Branton opted for an animal named Bandid Badge, a bull he had gotten full 8-second rides on twice in three attempts.
Bandid Badge came out of the gate spinning and Branton was locked into his seat, putting on a ride that thrilled a crowd of more than 1,300 in the Douglas County Speedway grandstands.
“I knew that bull was good enough that if I could stay on, I’d probably win it,” Branton said.
“When he picked that bull, I knew I was going to have to go big,” said Davis, who won last year’s Douglas County Fair tour stop. “Oh well.”
During the first round of riding, which included 12 bullriders, Colton Schneiderman of Deer Park, Washington (82 points) joined Davis (80.5) and Branton (84.25) with full rides. Lane Vaughn of Klamath Falls, who after recovering from a broken leg had placed second at the previous two tour stops in Crescent City, California, and Myrtle Point, advanced to the finals with the longest incomplete ride.
Schneiderman took the bull Red Solo Cup the distance on an 82-point ride, and celebrated by attempting to hype up the massive crowd, which loudly voiced its approval.
After Vaughn got tossed late by Calico Joe, Davis threw down an 80-point ride, and Branton took the lead with an 84-point cruise on High Steppin’.
“He’s a great bull,” Branton said of his first opponent. “I’ve ridden him in practice before. He’s my money bull.”
Branton is a two-time Challenge tour champion, going back-to-back in 2017 and 2018. He won his first title at age 16, his second year on the tour.
Vaughn kicked off the finals with a full go, and after getting tossed around with his hand stuck in his rope, posted an 85-point ride. Davis followed with an 86, which gave him a 166.5 total and the overall lead. Schneiderman was thrown early, and Branton jumped past his buddy with the final ride of the night.
While the bull riders put on the feature show of the night, there was plenty more to entertain the crowd.
Rodeo clown Richie Harris and announcer JimBob Custer bantered back and forth before youngsters lining the north end of the arena engaged in an entertaining round of mutton bustin,’ which had two outstanding rides straight out of the gate. Pason Gow won the event with a score of 77 points, while Bruic Guido (76) was second and Renley Smith (75) placed third.
The event also featured a dance contest, with four contestants blinded-folded in the arena competing for a bottle of Pendleton Whiskey, one of the event’s sponsors. Josslyn Ames dominated the competition to claim the top prize. Harris and Custer then engaged the crowd in a rousing sing-a-long to the 1990 Garth Brooks anthem “Friends in Low Places.”
Prior to the start of Wednesday’s festivities, a face familiar to some in Douglas County leaned on the rail outside of the arena, appearing to get focused for his job for the night: bullfighter Roy Jackson.
Jackson, 27, graduated from Days Creek High School. Now making his home in Redmond when not traveling the bull riding circuit, Jackson started riding bulls at 16 before making the transition to bull fighting three years ago.
“I used to ride this circuit, but I found out that I liked this better than riding,” Jackson said. “Being a running back (at Days Creek), I had to footwork to stay out of trouble, mostly.
“It’s scary every time, but that’s just the life.”
The Challenge of Champions will next meet up in Oakdale, Washington, Saturday.
