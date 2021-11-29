The rags-to-riches life story of one of the most successful and popular players in Portland Trail Blazers history is told in Kerry Eggers' latest book, "Jerome Kersey: Overcoming the Odds."
Eggers, who lives in Charbonneau, will be in Roseburg on Thursday for a book-signing event from 5-7 p.m. in Splitz Family Grill at TenDown Bowling & Entertainment, 2400 NE Diamond Lake Blvd.
Beginning about 5:30 p.m., Eggers will talk about the book project, the life and career of Kersey and the Blazers of the early 1990s, then will hold a question-and-answer session with the audience.
Eggers will have copies of the book — along with a couple of previous books he has authored, Jail Blazers and Civil War Rivalry: Oregon vs. Oregon State — on sale for $25.
"Jerome Kersey is a compelling story," Eggers said. "He was raised by his grandparents in a small (Virginia) town. He was a late bloomer physically and wound up at a small (Division II) college (Longwood College in Farmville, Virginia).
"His work ethic was second to none. He was accessible, accountable and an approachable person, and cared what people thought. He treated people well and was respectful."
The biography of Kersey, who died in 2015 at age 52 of a pulmonary embolism, was released in October by Dementi Milestone Publishing of Manakin-Sabot, Virginia.
Kersey was chosen with the 46th pick and taken in the second round of the 1984 NBA Draft by the Blazers. He played 11 of his 17 NBA seasons in Portland, and was a starter on a Portland team that reached the NBA Finals in 1990 and '92.
As a reserve, he won a championship ring with the San Antonio Spurs in '99.
Eggers, who retired in 2020 after 45 years writing sports for two Portland newspapers, is a six-time winner of the Oregon Sportswriter of the Year Award. This is his eighth book.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.