Jordan Humphreys is back doing one of the things he truly loves — working with kids on the basketball court.
The Roseburg High School boys basketball coach is running a skills camp this month for players in grades 5-8. The first week began Monday and concluded Thursday at Fremont Middle School, and next week’s camps will be held at Jo Lane Middle School.
Two 1 1/2-hour sessions ran during the morning hours this week, with the fifth and sixth-graders going first and seventh and eighth-graders second.
Cost of the camp is $30, and players can participate in more than one week if they wish.
Humphreys, entering his second season as the Tribe’s head coach, says there’s a limit of 24 players for the camp each week due to health restrictions.
Other health and safety guidelines are in place to comply with the Phase 2 recommendations from the state.
After losing summer league high school basketball because of the coronavirus pandemic, getting to return to the court for some instruction is a welcome sight for Humphreys.
“I’ve actually enjoyed having smaller groups,” he said. “I can work with more kids every day and give them more feedback. It’s nice to get in the gym with them, you can communicate with them face to face. They’re eager to learn and I can give them drills they can do at home.”
For more information on the camp, contact Humphreys at 541-580-6565 or email jbhumphreys@gmail.com.
