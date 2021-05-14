DAYS CREEK — The Glide High School softball team squeaked out a pair of wins to continue their season in the Class 2A/1A Special 3 playoffs Friday.
The Wildcats, the No. 4 seed in the playoff, rallied to beat fifth-seeded Oakridge 8-5, then survived a late rally to knock off No. 3 seed Days Creek 8-7.
Glide (13-4 overall) trailed Oakridge 5-4 entering the bottom of the fifth inning, but took a 6-5 lead on a two-run double by Ariana Hill. Madison Weber drove in two runs for the Wildcats in the bottom of the sixth to seal the win.
Lily Ranger, Ruby Livingston, Molly Mills and Ella Wright all had two hits in the win over the Warriors.
Against third-seeded Days Creek, the Wildcats fell into a 2-0 hole before rallying for five runs in the top of the third, anchored by two-run doubles by both Livingston and Ranger.
Days Creek answered in the bottom of the third getting run-scoring singles from Shandiin Newton, Ashtyn Slater and Fiona Ketchum to knot the game at 5-5.
With Glide leading 8-5 in the bottom of the seventh, the Wolves mounted a rally. Newton singled and Bailey Stufflebeam hit a run-scoring double to pull the Wolves within 8-6. A groundout scored another run for Days Creek, but a fly ball to the outfield ended the comeback.
"I gotta tell you, we pulled a rabbit out of our hat today," first-year Glide head coach Sam Moyers said.
Livingston finished with three hits and four RBIs for the Wildcats, while Wright also went 3-for-4.
Newton was 3-for-3 and drove in two runs for Days Creek, which ended its season at 10-4 overall.
"We knew from the beginning (Glide) was going to be a hard game today," Days Creek coach Katie Staudemaier said. "They showed up ready to play."
Days Creek graduates just two seniors — corner outfielders Slater and Megan Kruzic — but will return its entire infield which this season consisted of freshmen and what Staudemaier called "super freshmen," sophomores who missed the chance to play in 2020. The Wolves also return their pitcher-catcher combo of Newton and Raime Wheeler.
Glide advanced to the second day of the SD3 playoffs and travels to Drain Saturday to face No. 2 seed Monroe at noon. The winner of that game will take on host North Douglas for the district title.
First Game
Oakridge;200;300;0;—;5;6;2
Glide;012;122;x;—;8;11;8
S. Snyder and Sparks; Mills, Murphy (5) and Ranger. W — Murphy. L — S. Snyder. 2B — Kirkhart (O), Mills 2 (G), Ranger 2 (G), Ar. Hill (G). 3B — S. Snyder (O), Livingston (G).
Second Game
Glide;005;210;0;—;8;11;5
Days Creek;023;000;2;—;7;12;3
Murphy and Ranger; Newton and Wheeler. W — Murphy. L — Newton. 2B — Livingston (G), Ranger (G), Stufflebeam (DC), Ketchum (DC), Wheeler (DC). 3B — Livingston (G).
