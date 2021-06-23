NORTH POWDER — The Elkton girls went 0-for-3 at the Class 1A state basketball tournament, but were one unlucky bounce from at least playing into overtime.
Senior Margaret Byle hit the first of two free throws with 0.1 seconds left to get the Elks within 42-41, but her second curled around the rim and out as time expired and Adrian escaped with the win Wednesday at Powder Valley High School.
Elkton, which finished the season 4-7 overall, struggled out of the gate against the Antelopes, who jumped out to a 12-3 lead after the first quarter. But the Elks chipped away in the second half to have a shot for the win at the end.
"We were really trying to find our legs (in the first quarter)," Elkton coach Noah Miler said. "We were missing some pretty easy shots, but eventually we were able to get back into the game."
"The girls were fighting. We could have rolled over, but we got ourselves back in it."
Byle, who along with Ashleen Brar are the lone seniors on the Elkton roster, scored a game-high 17 points while sister Meleka Byle scored 11. Olivia Humphries and Rylee Williamson rounded out Elkton's scoring with seven and six points, respectively.
ADRIAN (42) — Presley Stillman 13, Nielson 9, Me. Zimmerman 7, L. Martin 6, B. Martin 4, team 2, Dudley 1, Mi. Zimmerman. Totals 18 2-14 42.
ELKTON (41) — Margaret Byle 17, Me. Byle 11, Humphries 7, Wiliamson 6, Block, Armstrong. Totals 13 13-25 41.
Adrian;12;14;7;9;—;42
Elkton;3;14;9;15;—;41
3-point Goals — Adr. 4 (Stillman 3, Nielson 1), Elk. 2 (Williamson 2). Total Fouls — Adr. 18, Elk. 11.
