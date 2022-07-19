Roseburg has produced 11 state championship teams in top level American Legion summer baseball.
The 1971 Dr. Stewart’s squad, guided by John Thomas, was among the successful teams to shine on the diamond at Legion Memorial Field.
The Docs finished 39-13 overall that season, sharing the Area 4 title with Klamath Falls and capturing the state crown by defeating Richey’s Market of Corvallis 3-1 in a best-of-five series.
Dr. Stewart’s went 0-2 in the Western Regional, held at Miles Field in Medford.
“The camaraderie between the players is what I remember,” said Ed Eaton, a Roseburg High School graduate who was a starting second baseman on the team. “We had a good nucleus from Roseburg, but strong people from around the county and had some players (Terry Cornutt, Winston Tucker and Scott Centers) who came back from college to play.
“We had a close family group of guys. It was fun.”
Cornutt, a pitcher who was drafted by the San Francisco Giants and spent a couple of seasons with the big league club, came back home for his final season of Legion ball after playing his freshman season at Linn-Benton Community College in Albany.
“We had a lot of great players and I have a lot of good memories,” Cornutt said. “I wanted to come back with all the guys I played with before (in high school and Legion), and I knew we’d have a good team.
“Just an awesome group of guys. Unfortunately, we’ve lost a few of them since then.”
Roseburg players on the team included Cornutt, Doug Carl, Eaton, Tucker, Norm Hardy, Centers, Jim Davidson, Kerry Swinford, Keith Cooper and Tom Hindman. The rest of the squad was comprised of Layne Amos (Glide), John Melvin (Glide), Tom Bay (South Umpqua), Bill Hambrick (Oakland), Dan Sikstrom (Sutherlin) and Tony Bonn (Riddle).
Davidson played at Linn-Benton, was drafted by the San Francisco Giants and played in their organization.
“We had a great pitching staff, and a lot of people who could play a lot of positions,” Eaton said. “Our team was pretty seasoned in those big games.”
Thomas, who was the head coach of Dr. Stewart’s from 1971-76, was assisted by Gary Heeter. Thomas, who later became a highly-successful girls basketball coach at Roseburg High, passed away on Aug. 18, 2020.
“JT (Thomas) was pretty mellow,” Cornutt said. “He was easy to play for.”
The Docs swept Bend in a best-of-three semifinal series, 16-4 and 4-3, to advance to the championship series against Corvallis, which had won the Class AAA state title during the high school season in the spring. Corvallis edged Roseburg 3-2 in the semifinals.
Of course, Dr. Stewart’s was happy to get an opportunity to play Corvallis. The marquee player for Richey’s Market was second baseman Don Reynolds, who went on to star in football and baseball at the University of Oregon before playing two years of Major League Baseball with the San Diego Padres.
Shortstop Gary Beck, pitchers Ken Swygard and Joel McGowan and catcher Bob Hall were among the other talents for Corvallis, which was coached by Larry Ward. Centerfielder Dean Roberts was injured and missed the series.
“We had a great playoff series with Corvallis. They were kind of our rivals (outside Southern Oregon),” Eaton said.
“I remember playing those guys,” Cornutt said. “They had a really good club.”
Corvallis won the opening game of the series, 8-3, at Taylor Field in Corvallis. But the Docs answered with a 17-2 blowout in Game 2 at Taylor Field, stroking 17 hits to even the series. Melvin and Centers combined for six hits and six RBIs.
“We had that drive. We just came back,” Cornutt said.
Dr. Stewart’s finished off the series with 8-3 and 6-5 victories at Legion Field. Eaton sparked the Docs in the final contest before 2,651 fans, going 3-for-4 with a triple. Cornutt, Davidson and Hambrick each had a pair of hits. Cornutt pitched 8 1/3 innings in relief of Bay, striking out 10 and not allowing a run.
Roseburg overcame an early 5-0 deficit. Hardy, the first baseman, turned in a game-ending unassisted double play.
The Docs moved on to the Western Regional, but their season ended in the Rogue Valley with a 4-1 loss to defending national champion West Covina, California, and a 9-6 defeat to Upper Valley, Washington.
West Covina, which continued on to win the regional championship, scored all of its runs in the top of the ninth. Tucker led the Docs at the plate, going 3-for-3, but Roseburg left nine runners on base.
“That was a bummer,” Eaton said. “West Covina was stacked, but we just didn’t hit the ball. It was one of those weekends.”
