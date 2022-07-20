American Legion baseball fans won’t miss out on any of the action from the upcoming AAA Oregon state tournament hosted by Roseburg Dr. Stewart’s at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Roseburg sports talk radio station The Score 92.3 FM (KWRZ) and 1490-AM (KSKR) will provide live video broadcast coverage of every game from the tournament running July 23-27. Games will stream live on 541Radio.com and will be available to watch for free on multiple devices including computers, tablets, smartphones and TVs.
Broadcasts will start five minutes prior to first pitch of each tournament game and will be archived on 1490 The Score’s YouTube channel. 541Radio.com will also post scores and game recaps from the tournament, along with updated game start times for each round of the tournament.
Providing play-by-play coverage throughout the tournament will be current voice of Dr. Stewart’s Joey Keeran, former Docs broadcaster Dan Bain and former Roseburg broadcaster Brian Prawitz.
The Score has broadcast Dr. Stewart’s American Legion baseball since the early 2000s as part of a rich history of the Doc’s on the radio. Video broadcasts of Dr. Stewart’s games started in 2015 on 541radio.com. Local radio coverage of American Legion baseball has been available since Dr. Stewart’s baseball began in the 1950s.
Coverage of the 2022 state tournament games is presented by The Cow Creek Tribe. Tournament broadcasts are also sponsored by Douglas County Farmer’s Co-op and Champion Car Wash.
Joey Keeran is the sports director for KSKR The Score.
