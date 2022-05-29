American Legion baseball season approaches for Dr. Stewart's, other local teams JOEY KEERAN The News-Review Joey Keeran Author twitter Author email May 29, 2022 May 29, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The summer American Legion baseball season is fast approaching and tryouts for the Roseburg Dr. Stewart’s and three other developmental teams begin on Tuesday.Tryouts will be held at 5 p.m. each night through Thursday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.Douglas County players ages 14 to 19 are invited to compete for a roster spot with the Docs (AAA), Pepsi Bottlecaps (A), Dr. Randol’s Crowns (A) and the Loggers (developmental).The Legion baseball season is scheduled to get under way on June 7 for the Docs and the following week for the three other programs.The Docs’ schedule features approximately 40 games, starting with the season opener on the road against the Medford Mustangs. Roseburg will host the Oregon AAA state tournament July 23-26 and the Docs receive an automatic berth as the host team.Season tickets are on sale for access to all Legion baseball games played at Champion Car Wash field during the regular season. Reserved seats cost $55 and general admission seats $45Anyone interested in purchasing tickets should contact Diana Circle at 541-530-7123 or email dianacircle@gmail.com.Once again, Dr. Stewart’s baseball games will be broadcast on sports radio station The Score 92.3 FM/1490 AM or watch a live video simulcast at 541radio.com. Joey Keeran is the sports director for KSKR The Score. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Joey Keeran Sports Director for KSKR The Score and the voice of Roseburg sports. Author twitter Author email Follow Joey Keeran Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Recall petition for Winston-Dillard school board member Roseburg Forest Products breaks ground on new sawmill One killed, three seriously injured in Wednesday crash near Diamond Lake One dead after officer-involved shooting Wednesday in Myrtle Creek Roseburg Schools continue to look to improve safety and security TOP JOBS News Review Carriers City of Canyonville is Hiring COASTAL FORESTER Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News In Season What's Up Helen Walker The Landing hosts a 'senior prom' for its residents Douglas County Special Olympics summer sign-ups set Wednesday
