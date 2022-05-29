The summer American Legion baseball season is fast approaching and tryouts for the Roseburg Dr. Stewart’s and three other developmental teams begin on Tuesday.

Tryouts will be held at 5 p.m. each night through Thursday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.

Douglas County players ages 14 to 19 are invited to compete for a roster spot with the Docs (AAA), Pepsi Bottlecaps (A), Dr. Randol’s Crowns (A) and the Loggers (developmental).

The Legion baseball season is scheduled to get under way on June 7 for the Docs and the following week for the three other programs.

The Docs’ schedule features approximately 40 games, starting with the season opener on the road against the Medford Mustangs.

Roseburg will host the Oregon AAA state tournament July 23-26 and the Docs receive an automatic berth as the host team.

Season tickets are on sale for access to all Legion baseball games played at Champion Car Wash field during the regular season. Reserved seats cost $55 and general admission seats $45

Anyone interested in purchasing tickets should contact Diana Circle at 541-530-7123 or email dianacircle@gmail.com.

Once again, Dr. Stewart’s baseball games will be broadcast on sports radio station The Score 92.3 FM/1490 AM or watch a live video simulcast at 541radio.com.

Joey Keeran is the sports director for KSKR The Score.

