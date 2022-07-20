American Legion state tournament ticket information JOEY KEERAN The News-Review Joey Keeran Author twitter Author email Jul 20, 2022 Jul 20, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The American Legion AAA state tournament will be held at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field starting Saturday and running through Wednesday.The 3,125-seat stadium will host fans from around the state for the five-day event. Roseburg Dr. Stewart’s will play its opening game of the tournament at 7 p.m. on Saturday.Fans wanting to attend games can purchase single-game tickets or multi-game passes.Tournament passes, good for all five days, are $20 and one-day passes are $10. Single-game tickets are $5 for adults, $4 for seniors/students and $3 for children.Tickets are available for purchase at the Bill Gray Legion Stadium entry gates. Joey Keeran is the sports director for KSKR The Score. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tournament Game Sport Fan Ticket Bill Gray Legion Stadium Pass Champion Joey Keeran Sports Director for KSKR The Score and the voice of Roseburg sports. Author twitter Author email Follow Joey Keeran Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Tuck’s Place: home to crafts, food and drink Roseburg woman on ballot for Oregon governor in November Music Off Central ignites Sutherlin summer Full Bar: Roseburg's newest golf course Bar Run Golf & RV opens its complete course Annamarie Young TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Special Sections DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Public Meetings SKLIP A.I. Will Now Help People Identify Skin Cancer at Home Sterling Organization Acquires Portland, Oregon, Shopping Center, the Pointe at Bridgeport Department of Human Services opens sensory room in Roseburg Columbia Banking System Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results and Quarterly Cash Dividend
