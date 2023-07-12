The Roseburg Dr. Stewart’s earned a pair of run-rule wins over Grants Pass to keep its state tournament hopes alive,
The Docs beat the visiting Nuggets 16-5 and 10-0 in an American Legion Area 4 baseball doubleheader Wednesday night at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Dr. Stewart’s improved to 7-5 in Area 4 play, third in the league standings behind the first-place Emerald Challengers and second-place Medford.
Wednesday’s twin bill did not get off to an encouraging start for the Docs as Grants Pass scored four runs off Roseburg starting pitcher Kade Johnson in the top of the first inning.
Johnson would respond with a clean second inning, then get a chance to recharge the batteries.
Dr. Stewart’s scored 10 runs in the bottom of the second inning to more than bail Johnson out of an early hole.
Cole Collins got the Docs on the board with a two-run double to the fence in left-center field. With two outs, Daniel Withers — celebrating his 17th birthday — hit a two-run ground-rule double to left-center to give Dr. Stewart’s a 5-4 lead.
For Withers, the past two weeks have seen his batting average climb nearly 60 points as the Umpqua Valley Christian student who just completed his junior year continues to adjust.
“(Baseball) is a game of failure, and I have to keep that in the back of my head,” said Withers, whose batting average has climbed from .237 to .290 in the span of 11 days. “Just make minor adjustments. I’m definitely talking to myself in the box.”
After two walks loaded the bases, Sebastian Watson hit a two-run single to push the Docs’ lead to 7-4, and Knox Hubbard — celebrating his 19th birthday — ripped a two-run triple to right field to push the lead to 9-4. A run-scoring double by Collins pushed Dr. Stewart’s lead to 10-4.
The Docs added a run in the fourth inning, then got a two-run single from Watson as part of a five-run fifth which invoked the 10-run mercy rule.
Roseburg’s second-inning outburst was of significant help to Johnson, who had roughly 40 minutes to get his pitching mind right moving forward.
“I wasn’t locating like I wanted, but that long second inning helped me out a little bit,” Johnson said. “It helped me get my breath back. It helped me get my legs back. (The Docs) backed me up after that first inning pretty well, so I was happy with that.”
In the second game, the Docs gave starting pitcher Tristan Ledbetter plenty of run support, posting a 6-0 lead after four innings on their way to another run-rule win.
Drew Camp hit a two-run double in a three-run third inning for Dr. Stewart’s and Withers lined a two-run double in a three-run fourth inning, spotting their starting pitcher a 6-0 lead.
The Docs ended the game in the bottom of the sixth behind a two-run single by Camp and Logan Anderson’s two-run double which ended the game.
Ledbetter threw six shutout innings, allowing just two hits, striking out five and walking four.
Dr. Stewart’s (16-13-1 overall) used just two pitchers Wednesday, which the squad hopes pays dividends with a four-game series looming with the Area 4-leading Emerald Challengers beginning Sunday.
“It was great to only have to pitch two guys tonight,” Docs skipper Eric Savage said. “We are going to have to have those arms for Sunday and Monday.”
The Challengers will visit Bill Gray Legion Stadium for a twin bill beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday. The following day, the two teams will play a doubleheader in Eugene.
First Game
Grants Pass 400 01 — 5 5 3
Dr. Stewart’s 0(10)1 5x — 16 10 2
Kuhnert, A. Elzy (3) and J. Elzy; K. Johnson and Hubbard. W — K. Johnson. L — Kuhnert. 2B — Collins 2 (DS), Withers (DS), Anderson (DS). 3B — Hubbard (DS).
Second Game
Grants Pass 000 000 — 0 2 3
Dr. Stewart’s 003 304 — 10 6 0
Ledbetter and McKnight; J. Elzy, Kissel (4), Rapp (6) and A. Elzy. W — Ledbetter. L — J. Elzy. 2B — Withers (DS), Camp (DS), Anderson (DS).
