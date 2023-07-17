EUGENE — The American Legion Class A baseball season ended on a particularly sour note for the Pepsi Bottlecaps, who committed 13 errors while being swept by North Eugene’s Ole’s Athletics in a doubleheader Saturday at Swede Johnson Stadium.
The Athletics won the opening game 9-6 and took the nightcap 11-3.
“That was a tough way to go out,” Bottlecaps head coach Justin Bennett said. “If we cut those errors in half, more than likely we win that first game. It was a tough loss regardless, but the way we lost made it even tougher.”
Pepsi was stuck between a rock and a hard place entering the twin bill, needing to sweep Ole’s in order to force a one-game Sunday playoff. But its defense opened up plans for the remainder of the summer.
“We picked the worst day to have our worst defensive day of the whole season,” Bennett said.
The ‘Caps led Ole’s 6-5 entering the bottom of the sixth inning despite committing seven errors in the opener. The Athletics put up four runs in the bottom of the sixth to seal the win.
Pepsi starting pitcher Brevin Harrison threw five solid innings with five strikeouts and one walk, but of the seven runs charged against him, just two were earned.
“He was awesome on the mound, but we didn’t help him out,” Bennett said. “We didn’t back him up.”
After the fate of Pepsi’s season had been sealed, the Bottlecaps committed six more errors in the nightcap, trailing 9-1 after the first inning and leaving 14 runners on base.
Kevin Shaver went 2-for-3 and drove in two runs in the first game, Kash Richardson had a pair of hits and Ty Haynes had a bases-loaded triple for the Bottlecaps.
Richardson and Fletcher Coleman each had two hits in the second game.
First Game
Pepsi 000 600 0 — 6 8 7
Ole’s 005 004 x — 9 7 2
Harrison, Reigard (6) and Shaver; Moses, Arbogast (5) and Shafer. W — Arbogast. L — Harrison. 2B — Allen (P). 3B — Haynes (P).
Second Game
Pepsi 010 010 1 — 3 10 6
Ole’s 144 002 x — 11 11 0
Simonson, Kallinger (3), Cheney (5) and Reed; Shafer, Brown (4), Buschelman (7) and Womack. W — Shafer. L — Simonson. 2B — Ruiz (P), Womack (O), Hibler (O).
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
