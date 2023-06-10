220714-spt-sheldonpepsibb-8.jpg (copy)

Jake Johnson delivers to the plate during the Pepsi Bottlecaps’ 2022 game against Sheldon at Champion Car Wash Field. Johnson, who just completed his sophomore season at Roseburg High School, has changed uniforms as he will attempt to get the Dr. Randol's Crowns to the Oregon American Legion A state tournament later this summer.

 News-Review file photo

The Roseburg American Legion summer program is back to sponsoring a pair of teams at the Class A level and, if the first game of the season between the Pepsi Bottlecaps and Dr. Randol's Crowns is any indication, both could contend for state tournament berths.

