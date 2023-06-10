The Roseburg American Legion summer program is back to sponsoring a pair of teams at the Class A level and, if the first game of the season between the Pepsi Bottlecaps and Dr. Randol's Crowns is any indication, both could contend for state tournament berths.
The two Single A squads kicked off their season Saturday night at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field with a pair of balanced rosters of players from throughout Douglas County.
The players were drafted by position by first-year 'Caps skipper Justin Bennett and second-year Crowns head coach Nate Williams following tryouts held May 30-June 2.
"I think it's a great way to design a program," Williams said of the draft concept. "We're keeping those kids in the community here and we can keep an eye on them."
Williams got the first pick in the draft. The first position drafted was catchers, and two players from Umpqua Valley Christian were first off the board: sophomore Ty Hellenthal (Crowns) and junior Kevin Shaver (Bottlecaps).
Once the draft was completed, the two teams sported a total of 13 players from Roseburg High School, five from UVC, three from both Sutherlin and North Douglas, and two each from Glide, Douglas and Oakland.
Additionally, the two squads include three players who just completed their eighth-grade year.
"Nate and I were kind of battling it out for players," Bennett said of the draft process. "Both of our teams have a lot of depth."
After the AAA Dr. Stewart's set its 18-player roster out of more than 90 players who attended the tryouts, there was more than enough talent to fill out the two 17-player rosters for the A clubs as well as the program's 13- to 15-year-old developmental team, the Bowers Industrial Loggers.
The two squads will play in separate leagues, giving each a chance to advance to the Oregon American Legion A state tournament. The Bottlecaps' league will include Ole's of Eugene, Florence, North Coos, South Coos and Grants Pass. The league for the Crowns also consists of Crater, North Medford, Ashland and Sheldon.
Saturday's first game featured solid pitching, great defensive plays and two errors apiece as the 'Caps took a 2-1 win in the opener.
Pepsi scored single runs in both the first and second innings. Tyler Haynes led off the first inning with a walk, was sacrificed to second by Caden Reigard and scored on a two-out single by Brevin Harrison.
In the second, Wyatt Reed hit a leadoff single to right which was misplayed by Dr. Randol's Keegan Sprague and resulted in a three-base fielding error, allowing Reed to score.
The Crowns got one of those runs back in the bottom of the fourth when Jake Johnson reached on an error, took second on a wild pitch and scored on a throwing error by Pepsi's Heath King on a grounder hit by Dane St. Clair.
Harrison got the pitching win for Roseburg, scattering five hits over five innings with three strikeouts, one hit batter and one unearned run. King threw the final two innings for the 'Caps to pick up the save, striking out four.
Cam Hartsell went six innings for the Crowns, but took the loss due in large part to four walks and three hit batters. Hartsell struck out 10 and allowed just three hits.
The Crowns were led offensively by Paxton Burke, who went 3-for-4 with a triple and two hits and a run driven in by St. Clair.
Dr. Randol's took the second game 3-2, scoring the winning run on a Pepsi error in the bottom of the sixth inning. Tyler Waldron had two hits for Pepsi in the loss.
Crowns pitcher Johnson went the distance to earn the win, allowing five hits and two runs while striking out nine and walking three.
Pepsi and Dr. Randol's will both face the Bowers Industrial Loggers Sunday at Champion Car Wash Field. The Loggers will take on Dr. Randol's in a seven-inning game at 4 p.m., followed by a seven-inning game against the Bottlecaps at 6 p.m.
First Game
Pepsi;110;000;0;—;2;3;2
Dr. Randol's;000;100;0;—;1;7;3
Harrison, King (6) and Reed; Hartsell, Bry. McGarvey (7) and Hellenthal. W — Harrison. L — Hartsell. Sv — King. 3B — Burke (DR).
Second Game
Pepsi;000;110;0;—;2;5;3
Dr. Randol's;101;001;x;—;3;4;0
Simonson, Cheney (5) and Shaver; Johnson and Borrows. W — Johnson. L — Cheney. 2B — Haynes (P), Flora (DR).
