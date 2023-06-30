Untimely mistakes lead to unexpected opportunity.
That was the case Friday night, when the Pepsi Bottlecaps scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and escaped a bases-loaded jam in the top of the seventh to beat county rival Dr. Randol's Crowns 6-3 on the opening day of the Roseburg American Legion Class A Fourth of July Tournament Friday night at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
With the game tied 3-3 entering the bottom of the sixth, the Bottlecaps took advantage of two costly errors and their own timely hitting to put three runs on the board and take a 6-3 lead into the seventh.
Kash Richardson led off the bottom of the sixth for Pepsi with a single and with one out, Kaden Allen drew a walk. Pepsi coach Justin Bennett inserted Brady Popken as a pinch hitter, and "Big Popi" responded with a sharp grounder directly over second base to load the bags.
After Crowns pitcher Paxton Burke got Caden Reigard to strike out looking, Bottlecaps leadoff hitter Ty Haynes pulled a ground ball toward first base which was misplayed by Dr. Randol's Cam Hartsell. Richardson and Allen scored on the fielding error to give Pepsi a 5-3 lead. Ty Waldron followed with a single to right field to score Popken for a 6-3 Bottlecaps edge.
"That error was huge for us. But before that, to get to the bases-loaded situation, Brady Popken comes off the bench cold and all he does is hit the ball," Bennett said.
"We made mistakes at the wrong times and they were important times," said Crowns skipper Nate Williams, whose team committed its only two errors in the bottom of the sixth.
Dr. Randol's had plenty of fight left in the top of the seventh, loading the bases against Bottlecaps pitcher Sean Simonson. Ty Hellenthal hit a one-out infield single to get the Crowns on the basepaths, Tauj Flora followed with a walk and, with two outs, Dane St. Clair singled to left to load the bases.
Simonson escaped the jam, striking out the Crowns' Jake Johnson, who offered too much on a checked swing at a pitch which bounced to Pepsi catcher Kevin Shaver.
Pepsi took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning when Allen singled to left to score Rylee Cheney. But Dr. Randol's answered with three runs in the top of the third inning. Flora hit a single to score Kaden Austin, who had reached on an error, and St. Clair managed a two-run infield single, bringing in Ty Hellenthal and Flora for a 3-1 lead.
The Bottlecaps got two runs back in the bottom of the fourth on a run-scoring single by Cheney, who later scored on a wild pitch.
"I told the fellas I was real proud of them after (the Crowns) popped us in the mouth in the third inning," Bennett said. "They didn't roll over. I was happy with the way we responded."
After the Crowns scored three runs off Pepsi starting pitcher Brevin Harrison, Bennett called Reigard to the mound and the North Douglas product went on to pitch three scoreless innings to help the Bottlecaps keep the game in reach, ultimately earning the pitching win.
"(The Crowns) hit a few balls that found some holes but I thought Brevin did an awesome job," said Bennett, who pulled Harrison largely due to pitch count, making sure Harrison would be available for Pepsi's Monday league doubleheader against North Coos. "Reigard came out of the bullpen and did an awesome job for us."
Dr. Randol's had a chance to regain the lead in the top of the fifth inning when Hellenthal led off with a triple, the game's only extra-base hit for either team. Flora reached on an error which held Hellenthal at third, and Hartsell was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
But St. Clair hit a frozen-rope line drive directly at Pepsi shortstop Waldron, and Flora ventured too far from second base. Waldron raced to the bag for a double play and Johnson flew out to right to end the threat.
"We always preach 'Take one step back when the ball is on a line,'" Williams said of the rally-crushing double play. "We just couldn't get anything going. The kids stuck with the ballgame. It's not over 'til it's over.
"Baseball," Williams said with a chuckle.
The Crowns' Hellenthal finished the night batting 4-for-4 with a triple and three singles. St. Clair went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs.
Cheney was the only Pepsi batter with multiple hits, going 2-for-3 and driving in two runs.
Dr. Randol’s;003;000;0;—;3;9;2
Pepsi;010;203;x;—;6;7;2
Hartsell, Burke (4) and Bowers; Harrison, Reigard (4), Simonson (7) and Shaver. W — Reigard. L — Burke. Sv — Simonson. 3B — Hellenthal (DR).
