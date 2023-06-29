COOS BAY — The Pepsi Bottlecaps scored 32 runs over 10 innings, cruising to an American Legion Class A baseball doubleheader sweep of South Coos Wednesday at Marshfield High School.
The Bottlecaps won the first game 18-2 and the second 14-2, both of which were stopped after five innings due to the mercy rule.
Fletcher Coleman hit a pair of doubles and drove in four runs in the opener for Pepsi. Kevin Shaver also hit a pair of doubles while batting 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Kaden Allen had two hits and three RBIs, Brady Popken went 2-for-3 and scored twice while Brevin Harrison had four stolen bases.
In the second game, Lucas Miller had the big swings for Pepsi, going 2-for-4 with a triple, driving in four runs and scoring three times. Allen, Coleman, Nick Ruiz and Wyatt Reed each had two hits, with Reed Rappe driving in two and scoring twice.
The Bottlecaps are next on the field in this weekend's Fourth of July Tournament Friday against their rival Dr. Randol's Crowns at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
First Game
Pepsi;118;35;—;18;16;0
South Coos;100;10;—;2;3;4
Harrison, Kallinger (4), Cheney (5) and Shaver; Gunn, Holmes (4) and Luckman. W — Harrison. L — Gunn. 2B — Coleman 2 (P), Allen (P), King (P), Richardson (P), Shaver 2 (P). 3B — Holmes (SC).
Second Game
Pepsi;2(10)1;01;—;14;13;1
South Coos;110;00;—;2;5;5
Cheney, Simonson (3), Reigard (4), Allen (5) and Reed; Cambell, Trosper (3) and Holmes. W — Cheney. L — Cambell. 2B — Reed (P), Rappe (P), Calvert (SC). 3B — Miller (P).
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.