EUGENE — The Pepsi Bottlecaps split a pair of games Friday, losing to Chico, California, 9-3 and beating Silverton 9-6 at the Best of the West tournament at Swede Johnson Stadium.
Pepsi was held to just two hits — both from Tyler Haynes — in the loss to Chico. Haynes drove in two runs and Tyler Waldron had a sacrifice fly for the Bottlecaps.
In the win over Silverton, Pepsi used a five-run second inning to take early control, and padded its lead with a three-run sixth.
Fletcher Coleman had three hits for the 'Caps against Silverton. Kash Richardson went 2-for-4 with three runs batted in, Haynes was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Waldron was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and two runs and Brevin Harrison drove in a pair of runs.
Tucker Kallinger earned the pitching win for Pepsi, throwing five innings and scattering nine hits, allowing four runs (three earned) with eight strikeouts and no walks allowed.
First Game
Pepsi;002;000;1;—;3;2;1
Chico;000;153;x;—;9;8;2
Simonson, Reigard (5), Coleman (6) and Shaver; Garcia, Meyer (6) and Massa. W — Garcia. L — Simonson. 2B — Haynes (P), Salado (C), Martinovich (C), Borges (C), Guichard (C), Meyer (C).
Second Game
Silverton;003;011;1;—;6;12;3
Pepsi;050;103;x;—;9;13;4
Silbernagel, Yeaney (6) and Crandall; Kallinger, King (6) and Reed. W — Kallinger. L — Silbernagel. 2B — Waldron 2 (P), Harrison (P), Richardson (P). 3B — Leday (S).
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
