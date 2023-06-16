The season may have gotten off to a bumpy start, but for the Bowers Industrial Loggers, the 2023 American Legion baseball season is all about experience.
The Loggers are the fourth team in the Post 16 baseball program and serve as the developmental squad, one run below the Class A Pepsi Bottlecaps and Dr. Randol’s Crowns.
“It’s all about these kids getting innings and making sure the kids are understanding basic baseball,” said Loggers coach Noah Miller, an Elkton High School graduate who served as the coach of the Crowns prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We’re not teaching them anything different from what the (Dr. Stewart’s) are teaching.”
The team features a wide range of ages and experience. The team has three 16-year-olds all the way down to three players age 13. Five players saw their first taste of high school varsity baseball action this past spring, while nine either just completed or are still in middle school.
“It’s one of those interesting experiences,” Miller said of the age disparity within the club. “We’ve got kids from nine different schools. We’re just taking the fundamentals and helping the kids learn the game a little bit more and get them to mentally focus.”
The Loggers dropped their first two games of the season Sunday, playing a doubleheader against the Bottlecaps and Crowns and losing by a combined score of 37-0. But, the final score isn’t the biggest goal in the early going.
“This group is a competitive bunch,” Miller said. “As young as they are, they compete. It’s more about mental focus and how long we can keep the focus. The biggest positive with this group is that every time they step on that field they’re ready to go.
“Whatever is happening here, this is where they want to be. It’s fun to see this type of commitment at such a young age, both the players and the parents.”
The Loggers are taking part in a tournament hosted by Ashland Saturday. Bowers Industrial opens against the Medford Mavericks at 9 a.m. Saturday at North Medford High School. The Loggers are scheduled to play a second game Saturday, with a time and location to be determined.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
