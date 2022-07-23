Jeremiah Robbins singled with the bases loaded in the seventh inning to give the Medford Mustangs a 4-3 walk-off victory over the Beaverton Sockeyes in the opening round of the Class AAA state tournament on Saturday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
The Mustangs (33-7) loaded the bases to begin the bottom of the seventh against Beaverton reliever Alex Elliott. An error on a sacrifice bunt helped the Mustangs.
The Sockeyes' defense came up with a clutch play to get a forceout at home plate for the first out of the frame, but couldn't hold off the Mustangs to force extra innings.
Cameron Sewell was 3-for-4 for Medford, which finished with nine hits total. Ezra Vice was 2-for-4 for the Sockeyes (14-12).
Hillsboro 10, Stayton 7
After taking a 5-2 lead early in the game, the Post 6 Barbers had to rally late against the Post 58 Crushers for a victory.
The Crushers (17-21) rallied for a 7-5 lead on a four runs in the fifth and another in the sixth. A solo home run by Sawyer Enderle got the rally started in the fifth. A sacrifice fly by Owen Stalnaker gave Post 58 its first lead and a single by Tanner Manning in the sixth stretch the lead to two runs.
The Barbers (31-8-1) broke through in the sixth inning with five runs on four hits. A pair of doubles by Sean Murphy and Dakota Chun helped push Post 6 back in front.
Chun went 3-for-4 for the Barbers, with three RBIs. Manning and Caleb Boyles both had multiple hits for the Crushers.
Salem Withnell 4, Emerald Challengers 3
Cris Rogers hit an RBI walk-off single with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning, giving the Dodgers a win over Eugene.
Brady Stoops finished with two hits for Salem Withnell (24-21). Jack Riley, Easton McDonald and Cooper Mullens each stroked two hits for the Challengers (39-16).
Joey Keeran is the sports director for KSKR The Score.
