His control wasn't spot on, but Cole Collins was good enough on the mound to pitch a no-hitter on Saturday night.
The senior-to-be at Oakland High School helped the Pepsi Bottlecaps advance to the American Legion Single-A Fourth of July Tournament championship game with a 6-0 win over the Post 58 Silver Falls Bandits of Silverton at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Collins, who worked his way out of a bases-loaded jam with one out in the top of the third inning, struck out six and walked six. The right-hander threw 107 pitches, 58 for strikes.
"What a gutsy performance from Cole," Pepsi coach Eric Savage said. "He kept (Post 58) off-balance and was throwing strikes with his off-speed. Our defensive effort was outstanding and offensively our approach was probably the best it's been all year. We didn't let a lot of fastballs go by."
Ty Hellenthal gave the Bottlecaps (15-6) the lead for good with a two-run triple in the bottom of the first. Hellenthal scored on a throwing error on the play.
Collins gave Pepsi a 4-0 advantage in the third when he was hit by a pitch, stole second and came home on an error by the outfielder.
In the fifth, Andrew Camp tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Russell Lounsbury.
Hellenthal finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs, Camp went 2-for-3 and Brooks Avery was 2-for-4.
Pepsi will face Eugene Ole Athletics in the title game at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Both are 3-0 in the tourney.
In Saturday's other games: Eugene over Grants Pass 7-5, Cascade Christian over North Medford 7-5 and Sheldon over Ashland 11-4.
Post 58;000;000;0;—;0;0;2
Pepsi;301;110;x;—;6;9;1
Kleinschmit, Millican (5) and Brady; Collins and Lounsbury. W — Collins. L — Kleinschmit. 3B — Hellenthal (P), Camp (P).
