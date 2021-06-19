It was a must-win situation Saturday night for Roseburg Dr. Stewart’s if it wanted to play on the final day of its own Father’s Day Tournament at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Evan Corbin delivered, pitching a complete-game and driving in two runs in a 12-3 victory for the Docs against the Post 6 Barbers from Portland.
The win puts Dr. Stewart’s into a match-up of third place teams on Sunday. The Docs face the Springfield Timbers at 9 a.m.
Corbin was a bit shaky to start. Kieran McCalpin and Stanley Shoppe hit back-to-back doubles in the first inning to give the Barbers (11-4) a 1-0 lead. Shoppe later scored on a double steal.
The Docs (4-4) responded in the first with a pair of runs to tie the game. Jace Stoffal hit a one-out single to drive in Kade Johnson and Dawson Gillespie.
Stoffal finished the night 2-for-4 with four RBIs. He also drove in a pair with a two-out triple in a four-run fourth inning that saw the Docs build a 6-3 lead.
Roseburg took advantage of some wild pitching by the Barbers. The Docs finished the game with eight walks and no strikeouts. The Barbers pitching staff also hit seven Docs’ batters.
Meanwhile, Corbin stifled the Barbers’ bats to snap their six-game winning streak. He scattered eight hits over seven innings, while walking two and striking out four. The win was his first of the season.
The Barbers had already locked in a spot in one of two semifinal games that will determine the two teams that play for the Father’s Day Tournament title. Post 6 will face Moundtime at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Medford plays Laces Baseball in the other semifinal at 11:30 a.m. The two semifinal winners will play in the tournament championship game at 4:30 p.m.
Barbers 200 100 0 — 3 8 2
Docs 200 406 X — 12 8 0
Werner, Harbaugh (4), Hergert (6), Watson-Stone (6) and Fritz, G. Koons; Corbin and Hubbard. W — Corbin (1-0). L — Werner. 2B — McCalpin (B), Schoppe (B), Klopfenstein (DS). 3B — Stoffal (DS), Corbin (DS).
