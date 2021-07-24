Levi Webber is Dr. Stewart's all-time home run leader with 28 and his 13 round-trippers in 2000 set a single-season record. Webber also tied Steve Elam's record for best batting average in a season (.518 in 1975) in 2000 and tied Tim Dryden's career average (.458 from 1995-97).
Friday's American Legion baseball AAA state tournament tab listed the incorrect information.
